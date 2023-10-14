Little Rock’s longest-serving city manager, Bruce Moore, dies at 57

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — The longest-serving manager for Arkansas’ capital city has died, the city confirmed Saturday.

Little Rock City manager Bruce Moore “passed away peacefully overnight in his Little Rock home,” according to a statement from the city. A cause of death was not disclosed. He was 57.

Mayor Frank Scott Jr. ordered flags in the city to be flown at half-staff in the memory of Moore, who’s been the city’s top administrator for the last two decades.

“During his time in service to the residents of Little Rock, City Manager Moore personified servant leadership,” the statement said. “He earned awards and accolades from across the country and around the world for his effective management, organization and expertise.”

Moore began work for the city more than 35 years ago, first as an intern and then as assistant to the mayor and assistant to the city manager. He was named assistant city manager in 1999 and became city manager in 2002. He served in that role under three different mayors and was responsible for overseeing department heads. He also worked with the Little Rock Board of Directors.

Last year, Moore shepherded a $161.8 million capital-improvement bond proposal with six project categories through the city board. Voters later approved all six categories in a citywide referendum that reauthorized a long-running millage.

Funeral arrangements are pending. His survivors include son Luke Thomas Moore and his fiancee, Siobhan Osborne.