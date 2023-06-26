Yevgeny Prigozhin, the owner of the Wagner Group military company, looks out from a military vehicle on a street in Rostov-on-Don, Russia, Saturday, June 24, 2023, leaving an area of the headquarters of the Southern Military District. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Prigozhin's troops who joined him in the uprising will not face prosecution and those who did not will be offered contracts by the Defense Ministry. After the deal was reached Saturday, Prigozhin ordered his troops to halt their march on Moscow and retreat to field camps in Ukraine, where they have been fighting alongside Russian troops. (AP Photo)
Russian rebellion
Republican presidential candidate Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks during a town hall event in Hollis, N.H., Tuesday, June 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Josh Reynolds)
Election 2024
File - Harvard University students celebrate their graduate degrees in public health during Harvard commencement ceremonies, Thursday, May 25, 2023, in Cambridge, Mass. A pause on student loan payments that's been in place since the start of the COVID pandemic will end late this summer if Congress approves a debt ceiling and budget deal negotiated by House Speaker Kevin McCarthy and President Joe Biden. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)
Student loan payments
A general view of the U.S. Supreme Court, Friday, June 23, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib)
Supreme Court decisions
Canadian wildfire smoke drifts into US
U.S. News

4 bodies found in charred remains of Arkansas house died from gunshot wounds, police say

 
Share

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Four people found dead in a burned down Little Rock house were killed from gunshot wounds, including one self-inflicted, police said Monday.

Little Rock Police released the cause of death following an autopsy of the four bodies that were found in the charred remains of a house in southwest Little Rock early Friday morning. The Little Rock Fire Department has said the cause of the fire is under investigation.

Police did not release the identities of the people found dead in the fire and said they’re notifying next of kin. They did not release ages of the four people or say if the four were related.

Other news
FILE - Democratic candidate for Congress in Arkansas' 2nd district Herb Rule speaks to reporters at his campaign headquarters in Little Rock, Ark., Aug. 10, 2012. Rule, a former state legislator, one-time candidate for U.S. Congress and leader on the Little Rock School Board, died Monday, April 3, 2023, family members said in posts on social media and to news outlets. He was 87. (AP Photo/Danny Johnston, File)
Former Arkansas legislator, attorney Herb Rule dies at 87
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Family and friends will gather next week to remember Little Rock attorney Herbert C.

Police said the investigation into the deaths is ongoing.