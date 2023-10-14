Israel-Hamas war
Solar eclipse
France on alert after stabbing
Hunter Biden
Oregon football
Sports

Robertson throws 3 touchdown passes and Maine defeats Long Island 24-13

 
Share

ORONO, Maine (AP) — Derek Robertson threw three touchdown passes and Maine defeated Long Island University 24-13 on Saturday.

Robertson found Trevin Ewing deep for a 51-yard touchdown on the first play of the fourth quarter for a 21-13 lead. Cody Williams added a 30-yard field goal midway through the quarter for the game’s final points.

Robertson also had touchdown passes of 13 yards to Montigo Moss and 2 yards to Jamie Lamson, the latter score giving the Black Bears (2-5) the lead for good midway through the third quarter.

Ethan Greenwood and Michael Love connected on a 71-yard touchdown early in the game for the Sharks (1-5), who led 10-7 at halftime after the first of two Michael Coney field goals.

Other news
Rutgers running back Kyle Monangai (5) leaps into the end zone to score a touchdown during the fourth quarter of an NCAA college football game against Michigan State Saturday Oct. 14, 2023, in Piscataway, N.J. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston)
Rutgers rallies from 18 points down to beat Michigan State 27-24 behind Monangai’s 148 yards and TD
Georgia running back Daijun Edwards, second from right, celebrates a touchdown with offensive lineman Tate Ratledge (69) in the second half of an NCAA college football game against Vanderbilt, Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. Georgia won 37-20. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)
Top-ranked Georgia beats Vanderbilt 37-20 despite loss of star tight end Brock Bowers
Ohio State quarterback Devin Brown (33) loses control of the football after he was hit by Purdue's Markevious Brown (1) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023, in West Lafayette, Ind. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Dallan Hayden helps No. 3 Ohio State overcome offensive injuries in 41-7 blowout at Purdue

Robertson was 20-of-32 passing for 235 yards. Joe Gillette had eight catches for 102 yards.

Greenwood threw for 193 yards and ran for 69 more but was intercepted twice and lost a fumble.

This was the first meeting between the two programs. The Black Bears of the Coastal Athletic Association now have 10 straight wins over Northeast Conference teams.

___

AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://apnew