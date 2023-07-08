FILE - Hunter Biden talks with guests before President Joe Biden offers a toast during a State Dinner for India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the White House in Washington, June 22, 2023. The Republican chairmen of three key House committees are joining forces to probe the Justice Department's handling of charges against Hunter Biden after making sweeping claims about misconduct at the agency. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
Smith overcomes shaky start to lead LIV Golf in England

Marc Leishman, left, of Ripper GC and captain Cameron Smith of Ripper GC wait on the first green during the second round of LIV Golf London at the Centurion Club on Saturday, July 8, 2023, in Hemel Hempstead, England. (Photo by Chris Trotman/LIV Golf via AP)
Marc Leishman, left, of Ripper GC and captain Cameron Smith of Ripper GC wait on the first green during the second round of LIV Golf London at the Centurion Club on Saturday, July 8, 2023, in Hemel Hempstead, England. (Photo by Chris Trotman/LIV Golf via AP)

Thomas Pieters of RangeGoats GC hits his shot from the eighth tee during the second round of LIV Golf London at the Centurion Club on Saturday, July 8, 2023, in Hemel Hempstead, England. (Photo by Chris Trotman/LIV Golf via AP)
Thomas Pieters of RangeGoats GC hits his shot from the eighth tee during the second round of LIV Golf London at the Centurion Club on Saturday, July 8, 2023, in Hemel Hempstead, England. (Photo by Chris Trotman/LIV Golf via AP)

Captain Cameron Smith of Ripper GC hits his shot during the second round of LIV Golf London at the Centurion Club on Saturday, July 8, 2023, in Hemel Hempstead, England. (Photo by Chris Trotman/LIV Golf via AP)
Captain Cameron Smith of Ripper GC hits his shot during the second round of LIV Golf London at the Centurion Club on Saturday, July 8, 2023, in Hemel Hempstead, England. (Photo by Chris Trotman/LIV Golf via AP)

Richard Bland of Cleeks GC hits his shot from a bunker on the ninth hole during the second round of LIV Golf London at the Centurion Club on Saturday, July 8, 2023, in Hemel Hempstead, England. (Photo by LIV Golf via AP)
Richard Bland of Cleeks GC hits his shot from a bunker on the ninth hole during the second round of LIV Golf London at the Centurion Club on Saturday, July 8, 2023, in Hemel Hempstead, England. (Photo by LIV Golf via AP)

Captain Bryson DeChambeau of Crushers GC takes a shot from the rough after a penalty on the 15th hole during the second round of LIV Golf London at the Centurion Club on Saturday, July 8, 2023, in Hemel Hempstead, England. (Photo by Matthew Harris/LIV Golf via AP)
Captain Bryson DeChambeau of Crushers GC takes a shot from the rough after a penalty on the 15th hole during the second round of LIV Golf London at the Centurion Club on Saturday, July 8, 2023, in Hemel Hempstead, England. (Photo by Matthew Harris/LIV Golf via AP)

HEMEL HEMPSTEAD, England (AP) — British Open champion Cameron Smith overcame a pair of bogeys at the start to post a 4-under 67, giving him a three-shot lead at LIV Golf-London on Saturday.

Smith is playing his final event ahead of his British Open title defense in two weeks at Royal Liverpool. The Australian has yet to win this year.

Thomas Pieters, who joined LIV at the start of the season, had an even rougher time at Centurion Club. Along with a double bogey on the first hole, he dropped another shot at the seventh. But his birdie on the seventh was the start of three in a row, and Pieters shot 31 on the back nine to stay in the game with a 67.

Other news
Red Bull driver Sergio Perez of Mexico steers his car during the qualifying session at the British Formula One Grand Prix at the Silverstone racetrack, Silverstone, England, Saturday, July 8, 2023. The British Formula One Grand Prix will be held on Sunday. (Christian Bruna/Pool photo via AP)
Sergio Pérez’s poor run in qualifying continues at British Grand Prix
Sergio Pérez has the quickest car in Formula One. He can’t make it count in qualifying. Pérez hasn’t qualified in the top 10 for five grands prix in a row after placing 16th in qualifying for the British Grand Prix and said he was struggling on cold tires.
Denmark's Mads Pedersen, left, sprints ahead of Belgium's Jasper Philipsen, right, to win during the eighth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 201 kilometers (125 miles) with start in Libourne and finish in Limoges, France, Saturday, July 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole)
Pedersen wins Tour de France mass sprint after Cavendish crashes; Vingegaard keeps yellow jersey
Former world champion Mads Pedersen has claimed a second career stage win at the Tour de France with a big burst of power to win a mass sprint.
Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands, right, talks to McLaren driver Lando Norris of Britain after the qualifying session at the British Formula One Grand Prix at the Silverstone racetrack, Silverstone, England, Saturday, July 8, 2023. The British Formula One Grand Prix will be held on Sunday. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)
Verstappen takes pole at British GP for fifth straight F1 race as McLaren goes 2nd and 3rd
Max Verstappen has held off a surprise challenge from McLaren drivers Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri to take pole position at the British Grand Prix.
Soccer players Leah Williamson, Vivianne Miedema and Beth Mead, from right, take their seats in the Royal Box on Centre Court on day six of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Saturday, July 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)
England soccer stars who will miss the Women’s World Cup sit in Royal Box at Wimbledon
Some of the injured players on England’s national soccer team were treated like royalty at Wimbledon with the Women’s World Cup just a few days away.

Marc Leishman was slowed by back-to-back bogeys early on the back nine and shot 69. Leishman and Pieters were joined at 9-under 133 by Louis Oosthuizen, who was 9 under for his round with four holes to play and had to settle for a 63.

Smith was at 12-under 130 going into the third and final round. His last victory was the LIV event outside Chicago last September.

In the team competition, Smith’s Ripper Golf Club was at 23 under and led by one over Stinger, with Oosthuizen as the captain.

Smash has been in the news for the wrong reasons this week. The captain, PGA champion Brooks Koepka, took to the media to unload on teammate Matthew Wolff, criticizing him of quitting on rounds and not working. Wolff responded by saying he still was working on mental health and it was heartbreaking to hear Koepka’s criticism.

Koepka shot 66. Wolff’s two eagles were offset by four bogeys in his round of 69. Smash was in seventh place out of 12 teams.

