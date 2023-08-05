Wolff goes after first LIV win. He’s tied with Puig at the Greenbrier

FILE - Amanda Zurawski, who developed sepsis and nearly died after being refused an abortion when her water broke at 18 weeks, left, and Samantha Casiano, who was forced to carry a nonviable pregnancy to term and give birth to a baby who died four hours after birth, center, stand with their attorney Molly Duane outside the Travis County Courthouse, Wednesday, July 19, 2023, in Austin, Texas. A Texas judge ruled Friday, Aug. 4, 2023, the state’s abortion ban has proven too restrictive for women with serious pregnancy complications and must allow exceptions without doctors fearing the threat of criminal charges. The challenge is believed to be the first in the U.S. brought by women who have been denied abortions since the Supreme Court last year overturned Roe v. Wade, which for nearly 50 years had affirmed the constitutional right to an abortion. (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)
Texas’ abortion ban too restrictive, judge rules
FILE - In this July 7, 2019, file photo, the United States players hold the trophy as they celebrate winning the Women's World Cup final soccer match against The Netherlands at the Stade de Lyon in Decines, outside Lyon, France. The 2023 Women's World Cup will be spread across nine cities in Australia and New Zealand. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco, File)
Latest on the Women’s World Cup
FILE - A bald eagle flies over a partially frozen Des Moines River, Dec. 21, 2022, in Des Moines, Iowa. Fifty years after the Endangered Species Act took effect, environmental advocates and scientists say the law is as essential as ever. Habitat loss, pollution, climate change and disease are putting an estimated 1 million species worldwide at risk. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)
Endangered Species Act itself may be in peril
FILE - A Mega Millions wagering slip is held in Cranberry Township, Pa., Jan. 12, 2023. The Mega Millions jackpot has grown again, to at least an estimated $640 million, after there was no winner Friday night, July 14. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
Mega Millions jackpot climbs to $1.55 billion
FILE - This undated file photo shows a shadowy shape that some people say is a the Loch Ness monster in Scotland, later debunked as a hoax. The Loch Ness Centre in Scotland is calling for “budding monster hunters” and volunteers to join in what it dubs the largest search for the Loch Ness Monster since the 1970s. The visitor attraction said Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, that modern technology such as drones that produces thermal images of the lake will “search the waters in a way that has never been done before.” (AP Photo/File)
‘Monster hunters’ wanted in Loch Ness search
Sports

Wolff goes after first LIV win. He’s tied with Puig at the Greenbrier

 
Share

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, W.Va. (AP) — Matthew Wolff made enough birdies to offset a few mistakes Saturday for a 3-under 67 that gave him a share of the lead with David Puig at LIV Golf-Greenbrier.

The third and final round is wide open on the Old White course at Greenbrier Resort, with nine players separated by only two shots.

That includes former U.S. Open champion Bryson DeChambeau, one of the marquee signings for the Saudi-funded league who has yet to win in LIV Golf.

DeChambeau had a 61 and joined Richard Bland (63) and Talor Gooch (64) just one shot behind. Gooch already has three wins on LIV this year.

Other news
FILE -Washington placekicker Peyton Henry (47) celebrates ith punter Jack McCallister (38), tight end Quentin Moore (88) and long snapper Jaden Green (89) after making a field goal during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Oregon, Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, in Eugene, Ore. The Big Ten has cleared the way for Oregon and Washington to apply for membership, four people familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press., Friday, Aug. 4, 2023 (AP Photo/Andy Nelson, File)
College sports realignment, always chaotic, gets another spin as Pac-12 dwindles
Iowa State quarterback Hunter Dekkers during a break in action against Kansas in the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, in Lawrence, Kan. Dekkers has been accused of gambling on Cyclone sports events, including a football game, and was charged Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, with tampering with records related to an Iowa Criminal Division investigation into sports gambling. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann, File)
Iowa State opens practices under cloud of gambling investigation and questions at QB
Iowa State quarterback Hunter Dekkers during a break in action against Kansas in the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, in Lawrence, Kan. Dekkers has been accused of gambling on Cyclone sports events, including a football game, and was charged Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, with tampering with records related to an Iowa Criminal Division investigation into sports gambling. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann, File)
No evidence found that betting integrity manipulated by Iowa and Iowa St. athletes tied to gambling

Puig made up a two-shot deficit on Wolff and briefly took the lead with three straight birdies on the back nine until he dropped a shot on the 13th, and Wolff birdied the 14th.

Wolff had the 54-hole lead over DeChambeau at Winged Foot in the 2020 U.S. Open until DeChambeau shot 67 on the final day to win by six shots. Wolff took time off the following year for mental health issues and says his goal Sunday is to commit to shots and accept the outcome. At stake is a $4 million payoff to the winner.

The group at 10-under 130 featured Mito Pereira (62), Brendan Steele (63), Branden Grace (64) and Harold Varner III (67).

In the team competition, Puig and Pereira led Torque to a four-shot lead over Stinger, the team of South African players.

___

AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf