Giuliani pleads not guilty
Austin shooting
What didn’t happen this week
Billionaires and Solano County
YouTuber Ruby Franke charged
Sports

Liverpool completes midfield overhaul with $43M signing of Ryan Gravenberch from Bayern

 
Share

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Liverpool completed the overhaul of its midfield by signing Netherlands international Ryan Gravenberch from Bayern Munich in a deal worth 40 million euros ($43.1 million) on Friday, the final day of the summer transfer window.

Gravenberch joins fellow midfielders Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai and Wataru Endo in joining Liverpool this summer while Fabinho, Jordan Henderson, James Milner, Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain have left.

The 21-year-old Gravenberch has signed a five-year deal just 12 months after joining Bayern from Ajax.

Bayern coach Thomas Tuchel was willing to let Gravenberch leave because he didn’t fit into the system.

Other news
FILE - Manchester United's Mason Greenwood celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during an English Premier League soccer match between Brentford and Manchester United at the Brentford Community Stadium in London, Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022. Getafe acquired the former Manchester United forward on loan on Friday, Sept. 1, 2023, after the English player left his old club following a criminal investigation into a possible attempted rape that was finally closed by prosecutors. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham, File)
Mason Greenwood joins Getafe on loan from Manchester United
FILE - Morocco's Sofyan Amrabat during the International friendly soccer match between Morocco and Peru at the Civitas Metropolitano stadium in Madrid, Spain, Tuesday, March 28, 2023. Manchester United seems like the likely destination for Fiorentina midfielder Sofyan Amrabat. The English club is reportedly set to pay 10 million euros ($11 million) for an initial loan deal with an option to buy the Morocco international for a further 20 million euros ($22 million). (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez, File)
Man United signs Amrabat on loan from Fiorentina. Morocco star says he is at ‘club of my dreams’
Manchester City's Erling Haaland celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Sheffield United and Manchester City at Bramall Lane in Sheffield, England, Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Rui Vieira)
MATCHDAY: Man City hosts Fulham, Napoli faces Lazio

“He’s a box-to-box midfielder for me, an attacking player,” Tuchel said on Friday before the signing was finalized. “The main problem for him is that we don’t really have a No. 8 in our 4-2-3-1 system. And we’re spoilt for choice up front, with really experienced players.

“Ryan is a very nice, hard-working, committed player. He wasn’t happy with his situation. He sees the chance in Liverpool to fight for a place at No. 8 in a 4-3-3. He’s wanted to go for a while.”

Gravenberch came through Ajax’s academy and was its youngest ever debutant at 16. He has played 11 games for the Dutch.

“Very happy that the deal is done and I’m finally here,” Gravenberch said. “If you see it from the outside, it’s one of the biggest clubs in the world.

“Also the fans, the stadium, I think everything from the outside is top.”

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer