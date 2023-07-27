FILE - A man runs along a small road in the outskirts of Frankfurt, Germany, as the sun rises early, July 13, 2023. July has been so hot so far that scientists calculate that this month will be the hottest globally on record and likely the warmest human civilization has seen, even though there are several days left to sweat. (AP Photo/Michael Probst, File)
Liverpool great Jordan Henderson heads to Saudi Arabia to join Al-Ettifaq

FILE - Liverpool’s Jordan Henderson plays the ball during the team’s English Premier League soccer match against Brighton in Brighton, England, Jan. 14, 2023. Henderson was a notable absentee as Liverpool beat Karlsruher 4-2 in a preseason friendly Wednesday, July 19, as the England midfielder closes in on a move to Saudi Arabian team Al-Ettifaq. Liverpool has reportedly agreed in principle a deal worth 12 million pounds ($15.5 million) for its Premier League and Champions League-winning captain. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein, File)

 
LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Weeks after luring Liverpool great Steven Gerrard to join as manager, Saudi Arabian soccer club Al-Ettifaq signed Jordan Henderson on Thursday.

The England international, who was captain of Liverpool when the club won the Premier League and Champions League titles, is the the latest star to head to the oil-rich kingdom. He will reportedly earn 700,000 pounds ($900,000) per week.

“Liverpool Football Club can confirm Jordan Henderson has completed a transfer to Al-Ettifaq,” the team said in a statement. “The move to the Saudi Pro League side sees the midfielder bring an end to his 12-year Reds career, during which he lifted eight trophies, all but one of which as club captain.”

The Saudi league has targeted a slew of leading players from Europe as part of an ambitious recruitment to raise the profile of soccer in the country. Cristiano Ronaldo moved to Al-Nassr in December and has been followed by stars like Karim Benzema, N’Golo Kante and Roberto Firmino during the offseason.

Henderson won every major club honor during his time at Liverpool, including the Champions League in 2019 and the Premier League title a year later. He still had two years to run on his current contract, but his move comes as Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp overhauls his midfield.

“We will miss you, you know that. You will miss us, I know that,” Klopp said in a video posted online. “But it’s life, and it’s not forever. It’s just a goodbye.”

James Milner, Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain have all left the club, while Fabio Carvalho has joined Leipzig on a season-long loan.

Liverpool has signed Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai during the transfer window and is expected to add another midfielder ahead of the new season.

Klopp’s midfield revamp comes after the club endured a disappointing campaign last season, which saw it miss out on the Champions League for the first time in seven years and fail to win a trophy.

Saudi Arabia has sought in recent years to buy its way into international sports. Besides Ronaldo, whose contract reportedly earns him up to $200 million a year, Saudi-funded LIV Golf has shaken up professional golf.

The moves are part of efforts by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to leverage the kingdom’s oil wealth to provide new jobs and opportunities for Saudi Arabia’s youth. However, critics have dismissed the efforts as “sportswashing,” attempting to leverage professional sports to clean up the kingdom’s image as it remains one of the world’s top executioners and waging a yearslong war in Yemen.

U.S. intelligence agencies also believe Prince Mohammed ordered the killing and dismemberment of Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi in 2018.

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports