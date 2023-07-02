FILE - Fireworks explode during the "Freedom Blast" Fourth of July Festivities in Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City, Utah. Extremely hot, dry conditions forecast through the Fourth of July across much of the West are heightening concerns about wildfires and the dangers of fireworks. (Tyler Sipe/The Deseret News via AP, File)
Liverpool signs Dominik Szoboszlai from Leipzig as Jurgen Klopp overhauls his midfield

Hungary's Dominik Szoboszlai plays the ball during the Euro 2024 group G qualifying soccer match between Hungary and Lithuania in Budapest, Hungary, Tuesday, June 20, 2023. (Robert Hegedus/MTI via AP)
Hungary’s Dominik Szoboszlai plays the ball during the Euro 2024 group G qualifying soccer match between Hungary and Lithuania in Budapest, Hungary, Tuesday, June 20, 2023. (Robert Hegedus/MTI via AP)

Hungary's Dominik Szoboszlai, left, and Lithuania's Artemijus Tutyskinas, right, challenge for the ball during the Euro 2024 group G qualifying soccer match between Hungary and Lithuania in Budapest, Hungary, Tuesday, June 20, 2023. (Tamas Vasvari/MTI via AP)
Hungary’s Dominik Szoboszlai, left, and Lithuania’s Artemijus Tutyskinas, right, challenge for the ball during the Euro 2024 group G qualifying soccer match between Hungary and Lithuania in Budapest, Hungary, Tuesday, June 20, 2023. (Tamas Vasvari/MTI via AP)

Hungary's Dominik Szoboszlai, is fouled by Lithuania's Dominik Szoboszlai, right, during the Euro 2024 group G qualifying soccer match between Hungary and Lithuania in Budapest, Hungary, Tuesday, June 20, 2023. (Robert Hegedus/MTI via AP)
Hungary’s Dominik Szoboszlai, is fouled by Lithuania’s Dominik Szoboszlai, right, during the Euro 2024 group G qualifying soccer match between Hungary and Lithuania in Budapest, Hungary, Tuesday, June 20, 2023. (Robert Hegedus/MTI via AP)

Hungary's Dominik Szoboszlai, left, duels for the ball with Montenegro's Stefan Savic during the Euro 2024 group G qualifying soccer match between Montenegro and Hungary at the City stadium in Podgorica, Montenegro, Saturday, June 17, 2023. (AP Photo/Risto Bozovic)
Hungary’s Dominik Szoboszlai, left, duels for the ball with Montenegro’s Stefan Savic during the Euro 2024 group G qualifying soccer match between Montenegro and Hungary at the City stadium in Podgorica, Montenegro, Saturday, June 17, 2023. (AP Photo/Risto Bozovic)

Leipzig's Mohamed Simakan, left, Leipzig's Dominik Szoboszlai, right, and Leipzig's Christopher Nkunku celebrate after winning the trophy in the German soccer cup, DFB Pokal, final match between RB Leipzig and Eintracht Frankfurt at Olympiastadion in Berlin, Germany, Saturday, June 3, 2023. (AP Photo/Andreas Gora)
Leipzig’s Mohamed Simakan, left, Leipzig’s Dominik Szoboszlai, right, and Leipzig’s Christopher Nkunku celebrate after winning the trophy in the German soccer cup, DFB Pokal, final match between RB Leipzig and Eintracht Frankfurt at Olympiastadion in Berlin, Germany, Saturday, June 3, 2023. (AP Photo/Andreas Gora)

Leipzig's Dominik Szoboszlai scores his side's second goal during the German soccer cup, DFB Pokal, final match between RB Leipzig and Eintracht Frankfurt at Olympiastadion in Berlin, Germany, Saturday, June 3, 2023. (AP Photo/Andreas Gora)
Leipzig’s Dominik Szoboszlai scores his side’s second goal during the German soccer cup, DFB Pokal, final match between RB Leipzig and Eintracht Frankfurt at Olympiastadion in Berlin, Germany, Saturday, June 3, 2023. (AP Photo/Andreas Gora)

By JAMES ROBSON
 
MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Liverpool continued its midfield overhaul with the signing of Dominik Szoboszlai from Leipzig on Sunday.

The Hungary international cost 60 million pounds ($76 million) after Liverpool triggered his release clause. He has agreed a five-year contract subject to him being granted a work permit to play in the U.K.

“For me it was perfect to make the next step in a club like this. The fans, the stadium, everything is really good,” Szoboszlai said.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp planned to revamp his midfield after last season’s disappointing campaign, which saw his team miss out on the Champions League for the first time in seven years and fail to win a trophy.

Szoboszlai, 22, follows the signing of Argentina’s World Cup winner Alexis Mac Allister, who completed a move from Brighton for a reported 35 million pounds ($43.6 million) last month.

Klopp needed to strengthen in the heart of his team following the departures of James Milner, Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain this offseason.

Fabio Carvalho has also joined Leipzig on a season-long loan.

Liverpool had been long-term admirers of Jude Bellingham, who joined Real Madrid from Borussia Dortmund for $110 million last month. It had also been linked with a move for Mason Mount, who is set to join Manchester United from Chelsea.

The signings of Szoboszlai and Mac Allister allowed Klopp to add more depth to what was a problem area last season due to injuries to key players.

Szoboszlai joined Leipzig from Salzburg in 2021, made 92 appearances and scored 20 goals.

The versatile midfielder, who can play wide, as a No. 8 or No. 10, had also been linked with Liverpool’s Premier League rival Newcastle.

Szoboszlai has 32 appearances for Hungary and was made captain last year.

