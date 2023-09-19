Hurricane Nigel
PSG vs. Dortmund
Instacart stock
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky
UAW strike
Entertainment

Groups say philanthropists trying to boost local news shouldn’t leave minorities behind

Dave Bauder stands for a portrait at the New York headquarters of The Associated Press on Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022. (AP Photo/Patrick Sison)
By DAVID BAUDER
 
Share

NEW YORK (AP) — Some organizations representing minority journalists say they’re worried that outlets reporting on their communities will be left behind in a recently-announced $500 million initiative aimed at boosting the struggling local news industry.

They urged that Press Forward Initiative, a group of 20 funders led by the Knight and MacArthur Foundations, to more explicitly commit to funding these outlets, particularly those run by minorities.

“They’re sort of skirting around it,” said Martin Reynolds, co-executive director of the Robert C. Maynard Institute for Journalism Education, on Tuesday.

There was no immediate comment from the funders. In announcing the $500 million pledge two weeks ago, the funders said they wanted to “move resources to newsrooms and organizations that are improving diversity of experience and thought,” as well as into underserved communities.

Other news
Pope Francis, seen on a screen, right, speaks with former President Bill Clinton, left, through video conference during the Clinton Global Initiative, Monday, Sept. 18, 2023 in New York. Pope Francis urged all people to do their part to address the world’s problems, especially climate change and the care of children, to open The Clinton Global Initiative Monday. CGI announced numerous new programs Monday that it hopes will gather new monetary commitments and engagement, including gender equality and continued support for the people of Ukraine. (AP Photo/Andres Kudacki)
Clinton Global Initiative will launch network to provide new humanitarian aid to Ukrainians
Pope Francis attends the weekly general audience in St. Peter's at the Vatican, Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023. Pope Francis will discuss how to address the world’s pressing issues with former President Bill Clinton to open this year’s Clinton Global Initiative, organizers announced Thursday. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia, File)
Pope Francis and Bill Clinton set discussion on climate change at Clinton Global Initiative
FILE - In this Sept. 26, 2018, file photo, students sit on the campus of Spelman College in Atlanta. A collaborative of 40 historically Black colleges and universities has received a gift of $124 million from Blue Meridian Partners, a philanthropic collaborative. The new funding announced Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023 will be used to increase enrollment, increase graduation rates and improve the employment rate of the schools' graduates. (Hyosub Shin/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP, File)
HBCU coalition receives $124M gift from nonprofit funder Blue Meridian Partners

Reynolds pointed to research showing that philanthropists tended to favor organizations run by whites for funding, more than minorities, and are more apt to put restrictions on the use of grants given to non-whites.

He said he’s also concerned that the U.S. Supreme Court decision in June striking down affirmative action in college admissions will make funders less willing to make racial equity a priority in decisions about where to spend.

A recent survey by the National Trust for Local News found that 53% of leaders at community media outlets that serve specific racial or ethnic communities said their organizations were likely to go out of business within five years based on how things were going for them financially.

The letter to Press Forward sent on Tuesday was signed by the Asian American Journalists Association, the Indigenous Journalists Association, the National Association of Black Journalists and the National Association of Hispanic Journalists.

Local news in the U.S. has been decimated over the past two decades by a collapse in advertising, leading many newspapers to close or operate in a “ghost” state. Some philanthropies have stepped up in recent years to try and fill the gaps.

The organizations that spoke out on Tuesday said they “didn’t hesitate to applaud” when the latest funding initiative was announced, and pleased that “improving diversity of experience and thought” was set as part of the mission.

“As this initiative unfolds and decisions are made about where support is directed, we want to be clear: racial and ethnic diversity, equity and belonging must be among the pillars of its foundation,” the letter said.

DAVID BAUDER
DAVID BAUDER
National media and entertainment writer