This year's woman's champion Miki Sudo, left, and man's champion Joey Chestnut, right, stand together during the 2023 Nathan's Famous Fourth of July hot dog eating contest in the Coney Island section of the Brooklyn borough of New York, Tuesday, July. 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)
Nathan’s hot dog eating contest
Israeli soldiers drive an APC out of the occupied West Bank city of Jenin, during an Israeli military raid on the militant stronghold of the Jenin refugee camp, Tuesday, July 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit)
West Bank
Britain's Kate, Princess of Wales, left, shares a word with tennis champion Roger Federer in the royal box, on day two of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Tuesday, July 4, 2023. (Adam Davy/PA via AP)
Princess Kate and Federer
FILE - A diverse line of Barbies are displayed at Toy Fair New York on Feb. 24, 2020. Vietnam's state media have reported that the government banned distribution of the popular ‘Barbie’ movie because it includes a view of a map showing disputed Chinese territorial claims in the South China Sea. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)
Vietnam bans ‘Barbie’ movie
The announcement of the social media app 'Threads' is displayed in Apple's US App Store seen on the screen of a smartphone in Berlin, Germany, Tuesday, July 4, 2023. Meta is poised to launch a new app that appears to mimic Twitter in a direct challenge to the social media platform owned by billionaire Elon Musk. A listing for the app, called Threads, appeared on Apple’s App Store, indicating it would debut as early as Thursday. (Christoph Dernbach/dpa via AP)
Rival Twitter app
Sports

Former Chelsea midfielder Loftus-Cheek takes Tonali’s No. 8 shirt at AC Milan

British soccer player Ruben Loftus-Cheek waves as he arrives for fitness tests at the Italian soccer club AC Milan in Milano, Italy, Thursday, June 29, 2023. (Claudio Furlan/LaPresse via AP)
1 of 2 | 

British soccer player Ruben Loftus-Cheek waves as he arrives for fitness tests at the Italian soccer club AC Milan in Milano, Italy, Thursday, June 29, 2023. (Claudio Furlan/LaPresse via AP)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
British soccer player Ruben Loftus-Cheek waves as he arrives for fitness tests at the Italian soccer club AC Milan in Milano, Italy, Thursday, June 29, 2023. (Claudio Furlan/LaPresse via AP)
2 of 2 | 

British soccer player Ruben Loftus-Cheek waves as he arrives for fitness tests at the Italian soccer club AC Milan in Milano, Italy, Thursday, June 29, 2023. (Claudio Furlan/LaPresse via AP)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
 
Share

MILAN (AP) — Inspired by Kaka, anxious to join up with former Chelsea teammate Fikayo Tomori and ready to bring his box-to-box play to Italy, Ruben Loftus-Cheek is looking forward to his debut for AC Milan at the San Siro.

The English midfielder recently signed a four-year deal with Milan following a transfer from Chelsea that was reportedly worth 16 million euros ($17.5 million).

“I was at Chelsea for 20 years of my life. This is a special time for me to finally break away from the club, start a new chapter in my life,” Loftus-Cheek said in a video posted on Milan’s website Tuesday.

Other news
FILE - Chelsea's Mason Mount reacts after his team lost the English Premier League soccer match between Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, Sunday, Feb. 26, 2023. Mason Mount has bid an emotional farewell to Chelsea fans as the England international closes in on a move to Manchester United. Mount was a graduate of Chelsea’s famed academy and spent 18 years at the London club. Now he is about to join its Premier League rival United in a deal worth 55 million pounds ($69 million) and is set to sign a five-year contract. (AP Photo/Ian Walton, File)
Mason Mount says goodbye to Chelsea ahead of $69 million Man United transfer
Mason Mount has bid an emotional farewell to Chelsea fans as the England international closes in on a move to Manchester United.
Switzerland's Seereina Piubel, left and Iman Beney celebrate during the soccer match between Switzerland and Zambia, at the Tissot Arena in Biel, Switzerland, Friday June 30, 2023. (Marcel Bieri/Keystone via AP)
Switzerland’s 16-year-old Iman Beney ruptures ACL in training, will miss Women’s World Cup
Switzerland’s 16-year-old midfielder Iman Beney will miss the Women’s World Cup with a knee injury. The Swiss soccer federation says Beney ruptured a knee ligament in training, one day after being selected in the Swiss squad.
FILE - Ireland's Heather Payne (14) kicks the ball away from United States' Sophia Smith (11) during the first half of an international friendly soccer match Tuesday, April 11, 2023, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File)
US talents Sophia Smith, Alyssa Thompson headline the rising stars at the Women’s World Cup
The Women’s World Cup will be a showcase for some of the best young soccer players in the game. Two of them play for the United States.
FILE - Osasuna's Lucas Torro, left, falls next to Real Madrid's Federico Valverde during the Copa del Rey soccer final between Real Madrid and Osasuna at La Cartuja stadium in Seville, Spain, Saturday, May 6, 2023. Spanish club Osasuna has been removed from the Europa Conference League by UEFA because club officials were implicated in fixing matches a decade ago. (AP Photo/Jose Breton, File)
UEFA removes Spanish club Osasuna from European competition for decade-old match-fixing
Spanish club Osasuna has been removed from the Europa Conference League by UEFA because club officials were implicated in fixing matches a decade ago.

Having coming up through Chelsea’s youth system, Loftus-Cheek played seven seasons for the Blues with 155 appearances and 13 goals. He won two Premier League titles with Chelsea, a Club World Cup, a European Super Cup and a League Cup. He also had loan spells at Crystal Palace and Fulham.

He played with Tomori at Chelsea’s academy.

“I’ve spoken to him a lot the past month, couple of months even, especially when things came out in the press and he was asking me if I was coming,” Loftus-Cheek said. “He said, ‘If you come you’ll feel how big the club is and the history of the club and what it means to play for AC Milan.’ And I was always tempted to come.”

At 6-foot-3 (1.91 meters), Loftus-Cheek combines a physical presence with a mix of various skills.

“I’m accustomed to a lot of positions in my career. Different formations require me to play different positions, and I’ve been comfortable with that,” he said. “But I feel like my best is, where I can impact the game the most, is in the midfield, in a box-to-box position where I can get up and score goals and get back and defend and bring my physicality. And that’s what I really want to do in this league.”

Loftus-Cheek fills a hole in Milan’s midfield that was created when Sandro Tonali left for Newcastle. He will wear Tonali’s No. 8 shirt with the Rossoneri. His closest experience to Serie A came when he played under Italian coaches Antonio Conte and Maurizio Sarri at Chelsea.

The 27-year-old grew up admiring Kaka at Milan.

“He was just an incredible runner with the ball and that’s one of my strengths in the game — when I can open up and run with the ball and Kaka was one of the best of that,” Loftus-Cheek said.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports