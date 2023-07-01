Climate activists disrupt London Pride march to protest corporate sponsorship

Police officers patrol in front of the Arc de Triomphe on the Champs Elysees in Paris, Saturday, July 1, 2023. President Emmanuel Macron on Saturday scrapped an official trip to Germany after a fourth straight night of rioting and looting across France in defiance of a massive police deployment. Hundreds turned out for the burial of the 17-year-old whose killing by police triggered the unrest. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)
Protests in France
President Joe Biden speaks in the Roosevelt Room of the White House, Friday, June 30, 2023, in Washington. The Biden administration is moving forward on a new student debt relief plan after the Supreme Court struck down his original initiative to provide relief to 43 million borrowers. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
New student debt plan
FILE - A sign at Twitter headquarters is shown in San Francisco on Nov. 18, 2022. Thousands of people logged complaints about problems accessing Twitter on Saturday, July 1, 2023, after owner Elon Musk limited most users to viewing 600 tweets a day — restrictions he described as an attempt to prevent unauthorized scraping of potentially valuable data from the site. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)
Twitter limits
FILE - Delegates hold up their ballots at the Southern Baptist Convention at the New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center in New Orleans, Tuesday, June 13, 2023. Less than a month after finalizing the ouster of one of its largest churches for having women pastors, the Southern Baptist Convention has lost another of its biggest congregations. Elevation Church — a North Carolina-based megachurch that draws thousands of worshippers to its multiple campuses and has wielded a strong influence on contemporary Christian worship music — sent notice to the SBC on June 26 that it was withdrawing its affiliation. (Scott Clause/The Daily Advertiser via AP, File).
Women pastors
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket, with the European Space Agency Euclid space telescope, lifts off from pad 40 at the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Cape Canaveral, Fla., Saturday, July 1, 2023. The Euclid mission is designed to explore the evolution of the dark universe. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
SpaceX launch
World News

Climate activists disrupt London Pride march to protest corporate sponsorship

People travel by tube on the London Underground to take part in the Pride in London parade, London, Saturday, July 1, 2023. (Jordan Pettitt/PA via AP)
1 of 4 | 

People travel by tube on the London Underground to take part in the Pride in London parade, London, Saturday, July 1, 2023. (Jordan Pettitt/PA via AP)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
People arrive at Hyde Park underground station to take part in the Pride in London parade, Saturday July 1, 2023. (Jordan Pettitt/PA via AP)
2 of 4 | 

People arrive at Hyde Park underground station to take part in the Pride in London parade, Saturday July 1, 2023. (Jordan Pettitt/PA via AP)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
People gesture at Leicester Square underground station as they head to Hyde Park to take part in the Pride in London parade, in London, Saturday July 1, 2023. (Jordan Pettitt/PA via AP)
3 of 4 | 

People gesture at Leicester Square underground station as they head to Hyde Park to take part in the Pride in London parade, in London, Saturday July 1, 2023. (Jordan Pettitt/PA via AP)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
People gather to take part in the Pride in London parade, Saturday July 1, 2023. (Jordan Pettitt/PA via AP)
4 of 4 | 

People gather to take part in the Pride in London parade, Saturday July 1, 2023. (Jordan Pettitt/PA via AP)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
 
Share

LONDON (AP) — The technicolor, dance-filled London Pride march briefly came to a halt Saturday as climate activists blocked a Coca-Cola float to protest event organizers accepting sponsorship money from “high-polluting industries.”

Seven members of the group Just Stop Oil were arrested for public nuisance offenses, police said.

The demonstration was the latest in a long line of actions by the group to stop traffic or disrupt high profile events as part of its campaign to stop new oil and gas projects. Two protesters were arrested earlier in the week after charging onto the pitch of the Ashes Test cricket match at Lord’s Cricket Ground in London.

Other news
People displaced by gang violence stand in Jean-Kere Almicar's front yard, where they have sought refuge, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Sunday, June 4, 2023. Nearly 200 people who once lived in the Cite Soleil slum near Almicar’s house are now camped out in his front yard and nearby areas. They are among the nearly 165,000 Haitians who have fled their homes amid a surge in gang violence. (AP Photo/Ariana Cubillos)
UN human rights official says arms embargo and deployment of special force needed for Haiti
A U.N. human rights expert says that a specialized international force is needed to help fight gang violence in Haiti and that an embargo on weapons should be implemented immediately.
FILE - DeKalb County District Attorney Sherry Boston speaks during a news conference in front of the DeKalb County Courthouse in Decatur, Ga., Monday, Oct. 14, 2019. Boston announced Friday, June 23, 2023, that her office is withdrawing from criminal cases tied to protests over plans to build a police and firefighter training center, citing disagreements with the state's Republican attorney general, including the decision to charge a legal observer with domestic terrorism.(Alyssa Pointer/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)
Prosecutor quits ‘Cop City’ cases over disagreements with Georgia attorney general
A metro Atlanta prosecutor has announced that her office is withdrawing from criminal cases tied to protests over plans to build a police and firefighter training center.
FILE - An attendee holds up a sign during a rally calling for an end to the Senate Republican walkout at the Oregon State Capitol in Salem, Ore., on May 11, 2023. Oregon lawmakers have been rushing to approve hundreds of bills and a budget for the next two years before the legislative session ends on Sunday, June 25, 2023. The bills were stalled by the six-week Republican walkout that ended last week. (AP Photo/Amanda Loman, File)
Oregon lawmakers rush to pass bills backlogged by GOP walkout before end of session
Oregon lawmakers are rushing to approve hundreds of bills and a budget for the next two years before the legislative session ends on Sunday.
FILE - In this image taken from video released on Jan. 27, 2023, by the city of Memphis, Tenn., Tyre Nichols leans against a car after a brutal attack by five Memphis Police officers on Jan. 7, 2023, in Memphis. Lawyers for some of the Memphis officers named in a federal lawsuit over the fatal beating of Nichols are asking that the civil case be put on hold until the criminal case is resolved. (City of Memphis via AP, File)
Officers sued by Tyre Nichols’ family want to pause lawsuit until criminal case is resolved
Lawyers for some of the Memphis officers named in a federal lawsuit over the death of Tyre Nichols are asking that the civil case be put on hold until the criminal case is finished.

“These partnerships embarrass the LGBTQ+ community at a time when much of the cultural world is rejecting ties to these toxic industries,” the group said. “High-polluting industries and the banks that fund them now see Pride as a useful vehicle for sanitizing their reputations, waving rainbow flags in one hand whilst accelerating social collapse with the other.”

The protest halted the march that drew tens of thousands of participants. It was the 51st year of the march and the theme was “Never March Alone” in support of transgender and non-binary people.

Will De’Athe-Morris, a spokesperson for Pride in London, the organization that runs the U.K. capital’s Pride events, told the BBC he did not want the demonstration to distract from the parade’s message.

“Pride is a protest and pride is a celebration,” De’Athe-Morris said. “Anyone who tries to disrupt that protest and parade is really letting down those people who use this space once a year to come together to celebrate and protest for those rights.”

The Just Stop Oil demonstration began with a person laying down in front of the Coke float as participants danced to the thumping beat of “I Love It” by Icona Pop.

Two other protesters carrying gold-colored fire extinguishers began spraying pink and black paint on the road and the side of the sparkly red float truck. They then sat down with four others in front of the truck and chanted “Just stop oil!”

The protest lasted just over 15 minutes before police carried the protesters from the road. The crowd lining the route cheered when they were carried away and the march resumed.

___

Follow AP’s coverage of climate issues at https://apnews.com/climate-and-environment