UK police catch terrorism suspect who escaped from a London prison
FILE - A general view of HMP Wandsworth in southwest London on Sept. 6, 2023. British police scoured a huge London park on Friday Sept. 8, 2023 for an ex-soldier who escaped from Wandsworth prison while awaiting trial on terrorism charges. (Yui Mok/PA via AP, File)
Undated handout photo issued by the Metropolitan Police of Daniel Abed Khalife, 21, who went missing from HMP Wandsworth on Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023, shortly before 8am, where he was being held awaiting trial for terror offences and alleged breaches of the Official Secrets Act. He has denied all the charges against him. (Metropolitan Police via AP)
Police patrol in the Chiswick area as the hunt for Daniel Khalife enters its fourth day, in west London, Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023. Khalife, a British soldier awaiting trial on terrorism charges escaped from a prison in South West london on Wednesday. (Jamie Lashmar/PA via AP)
LONDON (AP) — A former soldier who escaped from a London prison while awaiting trial on terrorism charges was captured Saturday, police said.
Daniel Abed Khalife was on the run four days before a massive search managed to nab him in Chiswick in west London.
Khalife escaped on the bottom of a food delivery truck from Wandsworth Prison on Wednesday. The breakout ignited a storm of criticism as political opponents blamed the ruling Conservative party for incompetence.
Khalife, 21, is accused of planting fake bombs at a military base and of violating Britain’s Official Secrets Act by gathering information “that could be useful to an enemy.” He was discharged from the British army after his arrest earlier this year and had denied the allegations. His trial is set for November.
London counter-terror police had offered a 20,000 pound ($25,000) reward for information leading to his arrest.