Only NZ and Samoa unbeaten after London Sevens pool play

LONDON (AP) — With the world series won, New Zealand showed no sign of letting up while powering into the London Sevens quarterfinals at Twickenham on Saturday.

The New Zealanders clinched the series last weekend in Toulouse while winning a third straight leg. They extended their winning streak to 23 matches in brushing aside the United States 35-17, host Britain 20-5 and South Africa 32-21 before a sun-warmed crowd of 50,000.

Samoa was the only other side to go through its pool unbeaten.

Among Samoa’s wins was Australia by 24-14. Samoa and Australia are vying for the fifth and last automatic qualification berth in the Paris Olympics next year. Australia will get it by reaching the semifinals. Samoa might have to win the London Sevens.

Australia will have to go through Fiji in the quarterfinals on Sunday. Samoa faces Britain. New Zealand plays France, and Argentina meets Ireland.

New Zealand got away from the U.S. with two Leroy Carter tries despite making only one pass in the entire first half.

Against Britain, Dylan Collier prevented Femi Sofolarin from scoring then earned the opening try himself by taking an ankles-high offload from Akuila Rokolisoa.

Rokolisoa was at his piercing best against South Africa with a hat trick of tries. New Zealand snuffed out the South Africans’ dimming hope of earning an Olympic berth from the series, and prevented them from reaching the London quarterfinals for the first time.

Samoa’s Vaa Apelu Maliko scored two tries as they held off France 28-21, and scored two more as they turned a 19-0 start against Australia into a 24-14 win. Maliko finished with four more tries when Spain was put to the sword.

Melani Matavao’s four-from-four conversions were key against France, and his timing in a gap was brilliant against Australia.

Australia beat France 26-12 to finish second in their pool but France still advanced as one of the best third-placed teams.

Argentina, second in the series to New Zealand, matched its biggest win against Fiji by 40-12 in their pool. Fiji scored the first and last tries, but the Argentines dominated in between.

They were sparked, while a man down, by a huge run along the touchline by Luciano Gonzalez to set up German Schulz. Rodrigo Isgro then starred with a try, try-saving tackle on Filipe Sauturaga, and a big hand in three more tries.

But Argentina then lost to Ireland 14-12 when a late sideline conversion was missed. The pair go at it again on Sunday in the quarterfinals.

