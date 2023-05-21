Argentina wins London Sevens from 6-man Fiji in final

LONDON (AP) — Argentina made its first London Sevens final count when it defeated short-handed Fiji 35-14 at Twickenham on Sunday.

The final was handicapped in the second minute when Josese Batirerega was sent off for a tip tackle on Luciano Gonzalez. Expectation flipped from Fiji, a four-time London champion, to Argentina.

Fiji led 7-0 at the time, and immediately conceded a show-and-go try to German Schulz.

Then Marcos Moneta scooped up loose ball and shot home from behind a scrum to send Argentina 14-7 ahead into halftime.

Filipe Sauturaga collected his grubber kick and scored his second try for Fiji 19 seconds into the new half, but the tied score didn’t last long.

Rodrigo Isgro kicked ahead from Argentina’s 22, Moneta collected the ball in the Fiji 22 and gave a try-saving pass to the trailing Isgro.

Isgro scored the next try after Schulz stole a throw-in and Moneta offloaded.

Moneta capped the scoring with his 100th world series try in his 20th tournament.

All five Argentina tries were converted by Santiago Vera Feld and Moneta.

Argentina’s third tournament win completed its most successful series; runner-up to New Zealand.

Fiji was third in the series even though it failed to win a tournament for the first time since the 2010-11 season.

France was fourth, and Australia grabbed the world series’ fifth and final automatic qualifying spot for next year’s Paris Olympics by one point from Samoa.

Samoa placed third in London, its best result since winning Cape Town in December.

Argentina reached the final by avenging its pool loss to Ireland, winning the rematch 28-14 in the quarterfinals. Samoa was overcome in the semifinals 10-7 with a late Santiago Alvarez try.

Fiji’s Viwa Naduvalo scored the late try to end New Zealand’s 24-match winning streak in the semifinals. Naduvalo also finished off Australia in the quarterfinals.

