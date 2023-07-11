FILE - In this Feb. 2, 2018, file photo, Larry Nassar listens as Melissa Alexander Vigogne gives her victim statement in Eaton County Circuit Court in Charlotte, Mich. Fifty-one women are suing the U.S. Olympic Committee, its board members and a number of former high-ranking officials for failing to prevent their abuse at the hands of imprisoned sports doctor Larry Nassar. The lawsuit, filed Tuesday, March 12, 2019, in federal court in Denver, details abuse dating to the late 1990s. (Matthew Dae Smith/Lansing State Journal via AP, File)
U.S. News

Pilot escapes with minor injuries when small plane crashes into hangar’s roof at California airport

 
LONG BEACH, Calif. (AP) — A pilot escaped with only minor injuries after a single-engine plane crashed nose-first into the roof of a hangar Monday at a Southern California airport, authorities said.

The crash happened around 2:30 p.m. while the pilot of the Cessna 172 was “practicing landings and takeoffs,” the Federal Aviation Administration said in a statement.

Video aired by ABC 7 showed the nose of the plane embedded in the hangar’s roof, with the tail sticking straight out.

Mississippi’s Republican governor has 5 times more campaign cash than his Democratic rival
Mississippi Republican Gov. Tate Reeves continues to raise significantly more campaign cash than Brandon Presley, the Democrat trying to unseat him.
Northwestern fires coach Pat Fitzgerald amid hazing scandal
Northwestern has fired coach Pat Fitzgerald amid a hazing scandal that called into question his leadership of the program and damaged the university’s reputation after it mishandled its response to the allegations.
FILE - This booking photo provided by the Platte County Sheriff's Office shows Lorna Roxanne Green, March 23, 2023, in Wheatland, Wyo. Green, a college student who authorities say admitted setting fire to a building slated to become Wyoming’s only full-service abortion clinic, has reached a plea agreement with prosecutors, federal court documents showed Monday, July 10. (Platte County Sheriff's Office via AP, File)
A woman accused of burning a Wyoming abortion clinic has reached a plea agreement with prosecutors
Federal court documents filed Monday show that a woman who authorities say admitted setting fire to what was to become Wyoming’s only full-service abortion clinic has reached a plea agreement with prosecutors.
FILE - A cyclist passes by the Colorado Capitol building, Jan. 15, 2021, in Denver. Two Democratic representatives in Colorado filed a lawsuit on Friday, July 7, 2023, against their own caucus alleging that their colleagues repeatedly violated state open meetings law by gathering to discuss official business outside of the public's view and directing aides to “omit or disguise" some meetings from representatives' calendars. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)
Colorado lawmakers sue colleagues over closed-door meetings
Two Democratic representatives in Colorado are alleging that their colleagues repeatedly violated state open meetings law. Democratic Reps.

The pilot, who was the only person on board, had to be extricated from the wreckage and was hospitalized with minor injuries, the news station said.

About 45 gallons of fuel leaked from the plane after the crash, the fire department said.

The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board will investigate.