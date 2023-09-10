Zevi Eckhaus throws 2 TD passes, Bryant beats Long Island 21-10

SMITHFIELD, R.I. (AP) — Zevi Eckhaus threw for 274 yards and two touchdowns to lead Bryant to a 21-10 victory over Long Island on Saturday night.

Eckhaus tossed a 5-yard touchdown pass to AC White in the second quarter and an 8-yarder to Marc Taglieri Jr. that stretched the Bulldogs’ lead to 21-3 with 5:25 left in the third quarter.

Eckhaus completed 18 of 34 passes without an interception. Ryan Clark had a 1-yard touchdown run for Bryant (1-1) that opened the scoring. Simi Bakare and Fabrice Mukendi combined for 125 yards on 27 carries for the Bulldogs.

Chris Howell ran for a 26-yard touchdown run for Long Island (0-2) late in the third and finished 9-of-19 passing for 139 yards. Luca Stanzani ran for 71 of the Sharks’ 224 yards on the ground.

