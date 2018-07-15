Longmont Police Notes: Woman Strikes Officer

Longmont Police were called on Friday to the 1400 block of S. Collyer Street, reference an attempt to locate. A 22-year-old woman tried to obstruct officers during the incident and struck one of them several times while being taken into custody. She was booked at the Longmont Police Department, medically cleared and taken to the Boulder County Jail.

Longmont police responded Friday to the 1800 block of 24th Avenue on a report of a burglary in progress. A man was later taken into custody for multiple charges.

An employee of a Longmont business located in the 700 block of Main Street on Friday reported an incident of vandalism to his business. The case is closed due to a lack of suspect information.

A Longmont resident in the 1100 block of 15th Avenue reported his vehicle was stolen on Friday. The case is closed because of insufficient suspect information.

A report was taken Friday , reference a criminal trespass and theft which occurred in the 700 block of Rider Ridge Place. The case is closed, as the suspects are unknown.

At about 5:05 p.m. Friday , officers contacted a wanted man in the 1800 block of Nelson Road. He was arrested and taken to the Boulder County Jail.