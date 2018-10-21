Longmont Police Notes: Fire at Transient Camp

At about 8:25 a.m. Friday , Longmont police and fire crews responded to a fire beneath the railroad trestle over the St. Vrain River, south of the intersection of Bowen Circle and Price Road. The fire was quickly extinguished. The fire occurred at a transient camp that was unoccupied. The cause of the fire was undetermined and the case is closed.

Longmont police responded Friday to the 0000 block of N. 119th Street on a report of a recovered gun safe. A report was completed.

Longmont officers were called at 12:40 a.m. Friday to the 4100 block of DaVinci Drive on a report of a felony menacing in progress. A 29-year-old man reported a 41 year old man pointed a firearm at him. The case is under investigation.

A fraud report was received by Longmont police Friday from the 1700 block of Whitehall Drive. A man reported he was the victim of a scam where money was stolen from him. The case is closed.

At about 2 p.m. Friday , Longmont officers took a report on a cold domestic disturbance which occurred at the 2500 block of Sunset Drive.

Longmont police responded about 7 a.m. Friday to the 900 block of South Hover Street in relation to a burglary, later determined to be a theft. The case will be closed due to the lack of suspect information.

A man with a Boulder County warrant was taken into custody Friday in Firestone. A Longmont officer responded and took custody of the man and took him to the Boulder County Jail.