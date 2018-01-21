Longmont Police Notes: No Angel

Officers were dispatched about 4:30 p.m. Friday to the Longmont Police Department located at 225 Kimbark St., to contact a woman who wanted to apply to the Angel program. She was discovered to have an active arrest warrant, taken into custody and transported to the Boulder County Jail.

A Longmont resident in the 2200 block of Tyrrhenian Drive reported the theft of a trailer. The case is closed due to the lack of suspect information.

At about 2:10 a.m. Friday , Longmont police conducted an extra patrol in the 900 block of Longs Peak Avenue. A man was issued a municipal summons for a park ordinance violation.

A Longmont officer investigated a theft/first-degree criminal trespass which occurred in the 200 block of Sugar Bin Court. The case is closed with no active leads.

Longmont officers responded early Saturday to the 1900 block of Terry Street, reference a theft. During the investigation, one male suspect was identified and the responding officer will apply for a warrant. The case remains open.