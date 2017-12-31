Longmont Police Notes: Traffic Stop, Drug Bust

Longmont police initiated a traffic stop Friday with a vehicle near the 500 block of Alpine Street. The woman driving the car — the sole occupant of the vehicle — was later arrested on narcotics charges.

Longmont officers received a report of a cold theft Friday that occurred in the area of 000 block of Tenacity Drive. Due to the lack suspect information, the case is closed.

Police made contact with a man in the northwest part of Longmont. He had been reported missing from Fort Collins. After investigation, it was found that he was no longer missing.

At about 1:50 a.m. Friday , Longmont police responded on a single-vehicle crash near 9th Avenue and County Line Road. One woman was arrested for DUI, attempt to influence a public servant, and other traffic charges without incident.

An employee of a Longmont restaurant in the 1200 block of South Hover Street reported on Friday that an unknown person broke a window on the exterior of the business. The case is closed due to lack of suspect information.

At approximately 2:30 p.m. Friday , Longmont officers responded to the 800 block of Meeker Street for a first-degree criminal trespass. An investigation was conducted.

A Longmont resident in the 300 block of Colony Place reported the theft Friday of his vehicle’s temporary license plate while it was parked on the street in front of his residence. The case is closed due to lack of suspect information.