Longmont Police Notes: Wallet Heist

Longmont police on Thursday took a phone report regarding a theft and fraud from the 1200 block of S. Hover Street. A woman’s wallet was stolen from the shopping cart. There are no suspect leads and the case will be closed.

Officers with the Longmont police K9 unit on Wednesday located a stolen vehicle. The driver fled on foot and was apprehended. He had an outstanding parole warrant for auto theft and possessed methamphetamine.

Police officers responded to the 2200 block of Dexter Drive on a report Friday of a harassment. After investigation it was found a man who lived there was harassing a woman. The case will remain open for further follow up.