Longmont Police Notes: False Imprisonment

The Longmont Police Department investigated a disturbance Thursday that occurred in the 4500 block of Redmond Drive. A juvenile male was arrested and charged with assault, criminal mischief, and false imprisonment. He was taken to the Juvenile Detention Center.

Longmont police responded on Wednesday to the 1600 block of Main Street on the report of criminal mischief. A man was spoken to and a report taken. This case is closed due to no suspect information.

Longmont officers arrested a juvenile male Wednesday in the 700 block of Coffman Street on driving under the influence of drug charges. He was booked and released to his mother on a summons.

Longmont police responded to the 2700 block of E. Ken Pratt Boulevard on the report of a disturbance. A juvenile male was issued a summons for vandalism.

On Thursday officers initiated a traffic stop for an equipment violation near 17th Avenue and Main Street. An adult male driver was subsequently placed into custody for DUI and possession of a controlled substance.