Longmont Police Notes: Two Men Pull Out Blades

At about 10:10 p.m. Thursday , Longmont police were dispatched to the 2200 block of Main Street on a report of menacing. Upon arrival officers were told that a man had held a knife up toward another man who in return held up a box cutter to the first man. The case is closed.

Longmont officers responded Thursday to the area of Collyer Park in reference to an unattended child. The child was returned home safely.

A Longmont woman was bitten by a dog while considering adoption. The dog has been placed on quarantine.

At about 5 p.m. Friday , Longmont police responded to the 900 block of 5th Avenue, reference a disturbance. After a detailed investigation there was no probable cause to pursue criminal charges and the case was closed.

Officers were dispatched about 2: 30 p.m. Friday on a reported automobile theft from the 2100 block of Zlaten Drive. There currently are no suspects and the case is closed.