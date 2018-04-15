Longmont Police Notes: Damage to a Vehicle

A Longmont resident in the 1900 block of Juniper Street on Friday reported damage to their vehicle. The case is closed due to the lack of viable suspect information.

At about 3:30 a.m. Friday , Longmont police responded to the 1300 block South Coffman Street in relation to a disturbance. A man was found to be in violation of a protection order. The case is cleared by arrest.

Longmont officers conducted an extra patrol in the 1000 block of Kimbark Street on Friday. A man was contacted and was found to have a warrant. He was arrested and taken to the Boulder County Jail.

A Longmont woman was bitten by her own puppy while playing with it. The puppy was placed under quarantine.

Longmont officers responded to the 1900 block of Main Street on Friday reference an intrusion alarm. It was found that a burglary had actually occurred. Case closed due to lack of suspect information.