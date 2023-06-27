Yevgeny Prigozhin, the owner of the Wagner Group military company, looks out from a military vehicle on a street in Rostov-on-Don, Russia, Saturday, June 24, 2023, leaving an area of the headquarters of the Southern Military District. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Prigozhin's troops who joined him in the uprising will not face prosecution and those who did not will be offered contracts by the Defense Ministry. After the deal was reached Saturday, Prigozhin ordered his troops to halt their march on Moscow and retreat to field camps in Ukraine, where they have been fighting alongside Russian troops. (AP Photo)
Russian rebellion
Republican presidential candidate Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks during a town hall event in Hollis, N.H., Tuesday, June 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Josh Reynolds)
Election 2024
File - Harvard University students celebrate their graduate degrees in public health during Harvard commencement ceremonies, Thursday, May 25, 2023, in Cambridge, Mass. A pause on student loan payments that's been in place since the start of the COVID pandemic will end late this summer if Congress approves a debt ceiling and budget deal negotiated by House Speaker Kevin McCarthy and President Joe Biden. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)
Student loan payments
A general view of the U.S. Supreme Court, Friday, June 23, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib)
Supreme Court decisions
A person walks along the shore of Lake Michigan as the downtown skyline is blanketed in haze from Canadian wildfires Tuesday, June 27, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato)
Canadian wildfire smoke drifts into US
Business

Lordstown Motors files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection

FILE - In this June 22, 2021, file photo, the Lordstown Motors Baja truck is displayed during a media tour to the Lordstown Motors complex in Lordstown, Ohio. Lordstown Motors Corp. has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, Tuesday, June 27, 2023, nearly two months after it warned that it was in danger of failing. (AP Photo/David Dermer, File)

FILE - In this June 22, 2021, file photo, the Lordstown Motors Baja truck is displayed during a media tour to the Lordstown Motors complex in Lordstown, Ohio. Lordstown Motors Corp. has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, Tuesday, June 27, 2023, nearly two months after it warned that it was in danger of failing. (AP Photo/David Dermer, File)

ASSOCIATED PRESS

By MICHELLE CHAPMAN
 
Share

Commercial electric vehicle startup Lordstown Motors Corp. has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection nearly two months after it warned that it was in danger of failing.

In early May electronics company Foxconn wavered on a $170 million investment in Lordstown. The Ohio company said in a regulatory filing at the time that it had received notice from Foxconn on April 21 that it was in breach of their investment agreement because it had received a delisting warning from Nasdaq two days earlier.

Lordstown said at the time that given the uncertainties, there was substantial doubt it could continue as a going concern.

Other news
FILE - Tesla's EV charging connector is pictured at a charging station in Anaheim, Calif., June 9, 2023. A key U.S. automotive industry organization said Tuesday, June 27, that it will set performance standards for Tesla’s electric vehicle charging cords in another move toward using the Tesla plug on all EVs. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)
Tesla’s EV plug is closer to becoming the industry standard following a move by an automotive group
A key U.S. automotive industry organization says it will set performance standards for Tesla’s electric vehicle charging cords in another move toward using the Tesla plug on all EVs.
File - A plug-in hybrid gas/electric Jeep Wrangler is displayed on the showroom floor at the Dan O'Brien Auto Group dealership, Monday, Feb. 27, 2023, in Methuen, Mass. Stellantis says it is pulling together a network of public electric vehicle chargers that could include could include Tesla and nearly all of the other chargers in the U.S., Canada and Europe. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)
Stellantis is signing up EV charging companies to assemble its own network, won’t comment on Tesla
Stellantis says it is pulling together a network of public electric vehicle chargers that could include Tesla and nearly all of the other chargers in the U.S., Canada and Europe.
A worker sands an under a restored Cadillac Seville at restorer Khosro Dahaghin's workshop in Roudehen, some 30 miles (45 kilometers) east of downtown Tehran, Iran, Wednesday, June 7, 2023. Dahaghin’s passion for restoring the cars means he carefully examines each frame, component and stitch of the Sevilles in Iran, a challenge that's only grown as parts become scarce, the vehicles get older and as the country faces U.S. sanctions over its nuclear program. (AP Photo/Vahid Salemi)
In Iran, a restorer brings back to life famed Cadillac Sevilles once assembled in the country
A restorer in Iran is bringing back the Cadillac Sevilles once assembled in the country. The Seville represented the height of luxury in Iran just before the 1979 Islamic Revolution.
File - A 2023 R1T pickup truck is charged in a bay at a Rivian delivery and service center Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023, in Denver. Electric vehicle maker Rivian says it will follow General Motors and Ford and join Tesla's charging network next year. The startup truck, SUV and delivery van maker says Tuesday, June 20, that like GM and Ford, it will include ports with Tesla’s connector on future Rivian vehicles starting in 2025. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)
Tesla technology inches closer to becoming industry standard as Rivian joins its charging network
Electric vehicle maker Rivian says it will follow General Motors and Ford and join Tesla’s charging network next year.

Lordstown was in danger of being delisted from the Nasdaq because its share price closed below $1 on March 7 and continued to falter after that.

Foxconn told Lordstown at the time that it may unwind their agreement if Lordstown did not resolve its listing issues. Lordstown said in May that it had notified Foxconn that, among other things, it believed the breach allegations were without merit and that the terms of the investment agreement didn’t allow Foxconn to end the deal following the initial closing.

Lordstown said Tuesday that it was filing a lawsuit against technology company Hon Hai Technology Group and certain affiliates, including Foxconn. Lordstown said the lawsuit “details Foxconn’s fraud and willful and consistent failure to live up to its commercial and financial commitments to the company.” It claims Foxconn’s actions led to material damage to Lordstown and its future prospects.

Lordstown said it’s also looking to sell its Endurance vehicle and related assets. The company said that restructuring under Chapter 11 will help with the sale process of Endurance and speed up the timeline for hearing its lawsuit against Foxconn.

In November Lordstown had announced that it had received approval to ship the first batch of its first model, the Endurance pickup.

The trucks were built in an old General Motors small-car assembly plant in Lordstown, Ohio, near Cleveland, that was purchased in 2021 by Taiwan’s Foxconn Technology Group, the world’s largest electronics maker.

Lordstown said that it is entering Chapter 11 with significant cash on hand and is debt-free.

The company’s stock plunged more than 65% before the market open.