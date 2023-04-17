Angels take road slide into matchup against the Red Sox

Los Angeles Angels (7-8, third in the AL West) vs. Boston Red Sox (8-8, fifth in the AL East)

Boston; Monday, 11:10 a.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Shohei Ohtani (0-0); Red Sox: Brayan Bello (0-0)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Angels -162, Red Sox +138; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Angels hit the road against the Boston Red Sox looking to break a three-game road losing streak.

Boston has a 5-4 record at home and an 8-8 record overall. The Red Sox rank eighth in MLB play with 21 total home runs, averaging 1.3 per game.

Los Angeles has a 7-8 record overall and a 4-5 record on the road. The Angels have hit 18 total home runs to rank fifth in the AL.

Monday’s game is the fourth meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS:

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Sox: 6-4, .000 batting average, 4.50 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

Angels: 4-6, .000 batting average, 3.99 ERA, outscored by one run

INJURIES: Red Sox: Zack Kelly: 60-Day IL (elbow), Wyatt Mills: 60-Day IL (elbow), Chris Martin: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Adam Duvall: 10-Day IL (wrist), Joely Rodriguez: 15-Day IL (oblique), James Paxton: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Brayan Bello: 15-Day IL (elbow), Adalberto Mondesi: 60-Day IL (knee), Trevor Story: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Angels: Ryan Tepera: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Chris Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jose Marte: 60-Day IL (elbow), Max Stassi: 10-Day IL (hip ), Jared Walsh: 10-Day IL (headaches), Davis Daniel: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .