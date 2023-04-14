Red Sox take on the Angels in first of 4-game series

Los Angeles Angels (7-5, first in the AL West) vs. Boston Red Sox (5-8, fifth in the AL East)

Boston; Friday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Patrick Sandoval (0-0); Red Sox: Tanner Houck (0-0)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Angels -118, Red Sox -101; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Red Sox host the Los Angeles Angels on Friday to begin a four-game series.

Boston has a 5-8 record overall and a 2-4 record in home games. The Red Sox are fourth in the AL with 17 total home runs, averaging 1.3 per game.

Los Angeles has a 7-5 record overall and a 4-2 record on the road. The Angels rank seventh in MLB play with 17 total home runs, averaging 1.4 per game.

Friday’s game is the first meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS:

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Sox: 3-7, .000 batting average, 4.71 ERA, outscored by six runs

Angels: 6-4, .000 batting average, 4.10 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

INJURIES: Red Sox: Zack Kelly: 15-Day IL (elbow), Masataka Yoshida: day-to-day (hamstring), Adam Duvall: 10-Day IL (wrist), Joely Rodriguez: 15-Day IL (oblique), James Paxton: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Wyatt Mills: 15-Day IL (elbow), Brayan Bello: 15-Day IL (elbow), Adalberto Mondesi: 60-Day IL (knee), Trevor Story: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Angels: Chris Rodriguez: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Jose Marte: 60-Day IL (elbow), Max Stassi: 10-Day IL (hip ), Jared Walsh: 10-Day IL (headaches), Davis Daniel: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .