    Los Angeles Angels and Boston Red Sox play in game 2 of series

    By The Associated PressMay 23, 2023 GMT

    Boston Red Sox (26-22, fourth in the AL East) vs. Los Angeles Angels (26-23, third in the AL West)

    Anaheim, California; Tuesday, 9:38 p.m. EDT

    PITCHING PROBABLES: Red Sox: Brayan Bello (3-1, 4.45 ERA, 1.59 WHIP, 31 strikeouts); Angels: Griffin Canning (2-2, 6.14 ERA, 1.50 WHIP, 25 strikeouts)

    FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Red Sox -115, Angels -105; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

    BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Angels bring a 1-0 lead into the next game of the series against the Boston Red Sox.

    Los Angeles is 13-10 at home and 26-23 overall. Angels hitters are batting a collective .260, which ranks fourth in the AL.

    Boston has a 26-22 record overall and an 11-11 record on the road. The Red Sox have the fourth-best team on-base percentage in MLB play at .335.

    The teams play Tuesday for the sixth time this season. The Red Sox lead the season series 3-2.

    TOP PERFORMERS: Mike Trout has 10 doubles and 10 home runs for the Angels. Mickey Moniak is 12-for-28 with two doubles, a triple and three home runs over the last 10 games.

    • Rafael Devers has 13 home runs, 10 walks and 44 RBI while hitting .254 for the Red Sox. Masataka Yoshida is 12-for-39 with three doubles, a triple and five RBI over the past 10 games.

    LAST 10 GAMES: Angels: 5-5, .261 batting average, 4.60 ERA, outscored by four runs

    Red Sox: 4-6, .255 batting average, 4.30 ERA, outscored by seven runs

    INJURIES: Angels: Anthony Rendon: 10-Day IL (groin), Jose Quijada: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Suarez: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Logan O’Hoppe: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Austin Warren: 15-Day IL (elbow), Chris Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jose Marte: 60-Day IL (elbow), Max Stassi: 10-Day IL (hip ), Davis Daniel: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

    Red Sox: Richard Bleier: 15-Day IL (shoulder), John Schreiber: 15-Day IL (side), Christian Arroyo: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Adam Duvall: 60-Day IL (wrist), Garrett Whitlock: 15-Day IL (elbow), Yu Chang: 10-Day IL (hand), Zack Kelly: 60-Day IL (elbow), Wyatt Mills: 60-Day IL (elbow), Adalberto Mondesi: 60-Day IL (knee), Trevor Story: 60-Day IL (elbow)

    The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

