Los Angeles Angels and Boston Red Sox play in game 2 of series

Boston Red Sox (26-22, fourth in the AL East) vs. Los Angeles Angels (26-23, third in the AL West)

Anaheim, California; Tuesday, 9:38 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Red Sox: Brayan Bello (3-1, 4.45 ERA, 1.59 WHIP, 31 strikeouts); Angels: Griffin Canning (2-2, 6.14 ERA, 1.50 WHIP, 25 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Red Sox -115, Angels -105; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Angels bring a 1-0 lead into the next game of the series against the Boston Red Sox.

Los Angeles is 13-10 at home and 26-23 overall. Angels hitters are batting a collective .260, which ranks fourth in the AL.

Boston has a 26-22 record overall and an 11-11 record on the road. The Red Sox have the fourth-best team on-base percentage in MLB play at .335.

The teams play Tuesday for the sixth time this season. The Red Sox lead the season series 3-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mike Trout has 10 doubles and 10 home runs for the Angels. Mickey Moniak is 12-for-28 with two doubles, a triple and three home runs over the last 10 games.

Rafael Devers has 13 home runs, 10 walks and 44 RBI while hitting .254 for the Red Sox. Masataka Yoshida is 12-for-39 with three doubles, a triple and five RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Angels: 5-5, .261 batting average, 4.60 ERA, outscored by four runs

Red Sox: 4-6, .255 batting average, 4.30 ERA, outscored by seven runs

INJURIES: Angels: Anthony Rendon: 10-Day IL (groin), Jose Quijada: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Suarez: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Logan O’Hoppe: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Austin Warren: 15-Day IL (elbow), Chris Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jose Marte: 60-Day IL (elbow), Max Stassi: 10-Day IL (hip ), Davis Daniel: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Red Sox: Richard Bleier: 15-Day IL (shoulder), John Schreiber: 15-Day IL (side), Christian Arroyo: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Adam Duvall: 60-Day IL (wrist), Garrett Whitlock: 15-Day IL (elbow), Yu Chang: 10-Day IL (hand), Zack Kelly: 60-Day IL (elbow), Wyatt Mills: 60-Day IL (elbow), Adalberto Mondesi: 60-Day IL (knee), Trevor Story: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .