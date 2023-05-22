Red Sox visit the Angels to start 3-game series

Boston Red Sox (26-21, fourth in the AL East) vs. Los Angeles Angels (25-23, third in the AL West)

Anaheim, California; Monday, 9:38 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Red Sox: Tanner Houck (3-3, 5.48 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, 38 strikeouts); Angels: Chase Silseth (0-1, 5.40 ERA, 1.46 WHIP, 10 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Angels -116, Red Sox -103; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Angels host the Boston Red Sox on Monday to begin a three-game series.

Los Angeles has a 12-10 record at home and a 25-23 record overall. The Angels are 18-7 in games when they scored at least five runs.

Boston has a 26-21 record overall and an 11-10 record on the road. The Red Sox have hit 58 total home runs to rank 10th in the majors.

Monday’s game is the fifth time these teams match up this season. The Red Sox are ahead 3-1 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shohei Ohtani leads the Angels with 21 extra base hits (eight doubles, two triples and 11 home runs). Mickey Moniak is 10-for-24 with two doubles, a triple, two home runs and five RBI over the last 10 games.

Rafael Devers has 12 doubles, 13 home runs and 44 RBI for the Red Sox. Justin Turner is 10-for-30 with two doubles, three home runs and six RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Angels: 5-5, .274 batting average, 4.92 ERA, outscored by four runs

Red Sox: 5-5, .263 batting average, 4.25 ERA, outscored by three runs

INJURIES: Angels: Anthony Rendon: 10-Day IL (groin), Jose Quijada: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Suarez: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Logan O’Hoppe: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Austin Warren: 15-Day IL (elbow), Chris Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jose Marte: 60-Day IL (elbow), Max Stassi: 10-Day IL (hip ), Davis Daniel: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Red Sox: Justin Turner: day-to-day (knee), John Schreiber: 15-Day IL (side), Christian Arroyo: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Adam Duvall: 60-Day IL (wrist), Garrett Whitlock: 15-Day IL (elbow), Yu Chang: 10-Day IL (hand), Zack Kelly: 60-Day IL (elbow), Wyatt Mills: 60-Day IL (elbow), Adalberto Mondesi: 60-Day IL (knee), Trevor Story: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .