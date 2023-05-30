AP NEWS
Listen
Related topics

White Sox look to stop 3-game slide, take on the Angels

By The Associated PressMay 30, 2023 GMT

Los Angeles Angels (29-26, third in the AL West) vs. Chicago White Sox (22-34, fourth in the AL Central)

Chicago; Tuesday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Tyler Anderson (2-0, 4.81 ERA, 1.56 WHIP, 30 strikeouts); White Sox: Lucas Giolito (3-4, 3.98 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 64 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: White Sox -130, Angels +110; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago White Sox will try to break a three-game slide when they play the Los Angeles Angels.

Chicago has a 12-14 record in home games and a 22-34 record overall. The White Sox are 14-6 in games when they scored at least five runs.

Los Angeles has a 29-26 record overall and a 14-13 record on the road. The Angels have the ninth-best team slugging percentage in the majors at .422.

The matchup Tuesday is the second meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Andrew Vaughn has 14 doubles, a triple and seven home runs for the White Sox. Romy Gonzalez is 8-for-27 with two doubles, a triple, two home runs and nine RBI over the last 10 games.

MLB

  • Freeman has 4 hits to extend hitting streak to 19, Dodgers beat Nationals 9-3

  • MLB takes over Padres broadcasts Wednesday after Bally misses payment

  • Hoerner homers, bullpen shines as Cubs beat McClanahan, Rays 2-1

  • Seattle catcher Tom Murphy, manager Scott Servais ejected after arguing with umpires

    • Shohei Ohtani has eight doubles, two triples and 12 home runs while hitting .263 for the Angels. Mike Trout is 12-for-38 with a double and three home runs over the past 10 games.

    LAST 10 GAMES: White Sox: 5-5, .217 batting average, 3.51 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

    Angels: 6-4, .242 batting average, 3.07 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

    INJURIES: White Sox: Jimmy Lambert: 15-Day IL (ankle), Mike Clevinger: 15-Day IL (wrist), Elvis Andrus: 10-Day IL (oblique), Billy Hamilton: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Matt Foster: 60-Day IL (forearm)

    Angels: Luis Rengifo: day-to-day (undisclosed), Austin Warren: 60-Day IL (elbow), Matt Moore: 15-Day IL (oblique), Anthony Rendon: 10-Day IL (groin), Jose Quijada: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Suarez: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Logan O’Hoppe: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Chris Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jose Marte: 60-Day IL (elbow), Max Stassi: 10-Day IL (hip ), Davis Daniel: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

    ___

    The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

    All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.