Angels bring 5-game road win streak into matchup with the Guardians

Los Angeles Angels (21-18, second in the AL West) vs. Cleveland Guardians (17-21, third in the AL Central)

Cleveland; Saturday, 6:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Reid Detmers (0-3, 5.10 ERA, 1.50 WHIP, 38 strikeouts); Guardians: Cal Quantrill (2-2, 3.89 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 21 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Angels -115, Guardians -104; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Angels visit the Cleveland Guardians trying to prolong a five-game road winning streak.

Cleveland has a 17-21 record overall and a 7-12 record in home games. The Guardians have the 10th-best team ERA in baseball at 3.74.

Los Angeles has gone 11-9 on the road and 21-18 overall. The Angels have the fifth-ranked team on-base percentage in the AL at .331.

Saturday’s game is the second time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Josh Naylor leads Cleveland with four home runs while slugging .331. Jose Ramirez is 10-for-37 with a home run and four RBI over the past 10 games.

Shohei Ohtani has eight home runs, 17 walks and 24 RBI while hitting .289 for the Angels. Anthony Rendon is 14-for-35 with a double, a home run and seven RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Guardians: 4-6, .197 batting average, 2.83 ERA, outscored by nine runs

Angels: 6-4, .283 batting average, 5.24 ERA, outscored by six runs

INJURIES: Guardians: Mike Zunino: day-to-day (neck), Triston McKenzie: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Aaron Civale: 15-Day IL (oblique), Cody Morris: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Angels: Chad Wallach: 7-Day IL (neck), Jose Quijada: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Suarez: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Aaron Loup: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Logan O’Hoppe: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Austin Warren: 15-Day IL (elbow), Chris Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jose Marte: 60-Day IL (elbow), Max Stassi: 10-Day IL (hip ), Jared Walsh: 10-Day IL (headaches), Davis Daniel: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .