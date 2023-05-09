Astros head into matchup against the Angels on losing streak

Houston Astros (17-18, third in the AL West) vs. Los Angeles Angels (20-16, second in the AL West)

Anaheim, California; Tuesday, 9:38 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Astros: Framber Valdez (2-4, 2.60 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 45 strikeouts); Angels: Shohei Ohtani (4-0, 2.54 ERA, .87 WHIP, 59 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Angels -138, Astros +118; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Houston Astros are looking to end their three-game losing streak with a win over the Los Angeles Angels.

Los Angeles is 20-16 overall and 10-7 at home. The Angels have the seventh-best team batting average in MLB play at .262.

Houston has a 17-18 record overall and a 9-7 record on the road. The Astros have a 7-14 record in games when they have given up at least one home run.

The teams play Tuesday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ohtani has seven home runs, 16 walks and 22 RBI while hitting .301 for the Angels. Anthony Rendon is 14-for-35 with a double, a home run and eight RBI over the last 10 games.

Yordan Alvarez leads the Astros with seven home runs while slugging .547. Jeremy Pena is 9-for-38 with two doubles, two home runs and four RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Angels: 6-4, .288 batting average, 4.75 ERA, outscored by four runs

Astros: 3-7, .204 batting average, 4.03 ERA, outscored by 10 runs

INJURIES: Angels: Jose Quijada: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Suarez: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Aaron Loup: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Logan O’Hoppe: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Austin Warren: 15-Day IL (elbow), Chris Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jose Marte: 60-Day IL (elbow), Max Stassi: 10-Day IL (hip ), Jared Walsh: 10-Day IL (headaches), Davis Daniel: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Astros: Luis Garcia: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jose Urquidy: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Parker Mushinski: 15-Day IL (spine), Michael Brantley: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Lance McCullers Jr.: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jose Altuve: 10-Day IL (thumb)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .