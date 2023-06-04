Ohtani leads Angels against the Astros after 4-hit game

Los Angeles Angels (30-30, third in the AL West) vs. Houston Astros (35-23, second in the AL West)

Houston; Sunday, 2:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Griffin Canning (4-2, 4.89 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 39 strikeouts); Astros: J.P. France (1-1, 4.00 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 26 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Astros -151, Angels +129; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Angels play the Houston Astros after Shohei Ohtani’s four-hit game on Saturday.

Houston has a 35-23 record overall and an 18-13 record in home games. The Astros have a 28-4 record in games when they scored five or more runs.

Los Angeles has a 15-17 record in road games and a 30-30 record overall. Angels hitters have a collective .330 on-base percentage, the seventh-best percentage in MLB play.

The matchup Sunday is the seventh time these teams square off this season. The Astros have a 5-1 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Yordan Alvarez has 11 doubles and 15 home runs for the Astros. Alex Bregman is 15-for-36 with two doubles and two home runs over the past 10 games.

Hunter Renfroe has 12 doubles, 11 home runs and 30 RBI for the Angels. Ohtani is 10-for-41 with a double, a triple and four home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Astros: 7-3, .255 batting average, 3.40 ERA, outscored opponents by 17 runs

Angels: 3-7, .255 batting average, 5.17 ERA, outscored by 10 runs

INJURIES: Astros: Jose Altuve: day-to-day (oblique), Luis Garcia: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jose Urquidy: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Michael Brantley: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Lance McCullers Jr.: 15-Day IL (elbow)

Angels: Zach Neto: day-to-day (foot), Austin Warren: 60-Day IL (elbow), Matt Moore: 15-Day IL (oblique), Anthony Rendon: 10-Day IL (groin), Jose Quijada: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Suarez: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Logan O’Hoppe: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Chris Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jose Marte: 60-Day IL (elbow), Max Stassi: 10-Day IL (hip ), Davis Daniel: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .