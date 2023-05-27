Marlins play the Angels after De La Cruz’s 4-hit game

Miami Marlins (26-26, third in the NL East) vs. Los Angeles Angels (28-24, third in the AL West)

Anaheim, California; Saturday, 10:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Edward Cabrera (3-4, 5.05 ERA, 1.51 WHIP, 61 strikeouts); Angels: Shohei Ohtani (5-1, 3.05 ERA, .90 WHIP, 80 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Angels -140, Marlins +120; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Miami Marlins take on the Los Angeles Angels after Bryan De La Cruz had four hits on Friday in a 6-2 win over the Angels.

Los Angeles has gone 15-11 at home and 28-24 overall. Angels hitters are batting a collective .260, which ranks fifth in the AL.

Miami is 26-26 overall and 12-15 on the road. The Marlins have gone 14-4 in games when they did not give up a home run.

Saturday’s game is the second time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ohtani leads Los Angeles with 12 home runs while slugging .523. Mickey Moniak is 13-for-31 with four home runs and seven RBI over the last 10 games.

Jorge Soler has 10 doubles, 16 home runs and 33 RBI for the Marlins. De La Cruz is 14-for-38 with two doubles, three home runs and seven RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Angels: 6-4, .252 batting average, 3.78 ERA, outscored by one run

Marlins: 5-5, .297 batting average, 3.81 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

INJURIES: Angels: Anthony Rendon: 10-Day IL (groin), Jose Quijada: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Suarez: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Logan O’Hoppe: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Austin Warren: 15-Day IL (elbow), Chris Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jose Marte: 60-Day IL (elbow), Max Stassi: 10-Day IL (hip ), Davis Daniel: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Marlins: Johnny Cueto: 60-Day IL (biceps), Jazz Chisholm: 10-Day IL (toe), A.J. Puk: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jesus Sanchez: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Avisail Garcia: 10-Day IL (back), Tommy Nance: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Trevor Rogers: 15-Day IL (forearm ), Nic Enright: 60-Day IL (illness), Max Meyer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Anthony Bender: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .