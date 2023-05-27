Marlins play the Angels after De La Cruz’s 4-hit game
Miami Marlins (26-26, third in the NL East) vs. Los Angeles Angels (28-24, third in the AL West)
Anaheim, California; Saturday, 10:07 p.m. EDT
PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Edward Cabrera (3-4, 5.05 ERA, 1.51 WHIP, 61 strikeouts); Angels: Shohei Ohtani (5-1, 3.05 ERA, .90 WHIP, 80 strikeouts)
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Angels -140, Marlins +120; over/under is 8 1/2 runs
BOTTOM LINE: The Miami Marlins take on the Los Angeles Angels after Bryan De La Cruz had four hits on Friday in a 6-2 win over the Angels.
Los Angeles has gone 15-11 at home and 28-24 overall. Angels hitters are batting a collective .260, which ranks fifth in the AL.
Miami is 26-26 overall and 12-15 on the road. The Marlins have gone 14-4 in games when they did not give up a home run.
Saturday’s game is the second time these teams meet this season.
TOP PERFORMERS: Ohtani leads Los Angeles with 12 home runs while slugging .523. Mickey Moniak is 13-for-31 with four home runs and seven RBI over the last 10 games.
Angels' Bachman becomes first top-10 pick from 2021 draft to reach majors
Criswell, Díaz help MLB-best Rays beat NL West-leading Dodgers 9-3
Oklahoma ties Division I softball mark with 47th straight win, topping Clemson in super regionals
Kimbrel 8th pitcher in MLB history to earn 400 saves, Phillies beat Braves 6-4
Jorge Soler has 10 doubles, 16 home runs and 33 RBI for the Marlins. De La Cruz is 14-for-38 with two doubles, three home runs and seven RBI over the last 10 games.
LAST 10 GAMES: Angels: 6-4, .252 batting average, 3.78 ERA, outscored by one run
Marlins: 5-5, .297 batting average, 3.81 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs
INJURIES: Angels: Anthony Rendon: 10-Day IL (groin), Jose Quijada: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Suarez: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Logan O’Hoppe: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Austin Warren: 15-Day IL (elbow), Chris Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jose Marte: 60-Day IL (elbow), Max Stassi: 10-Day IL (hip ), Davis Daniel: 60-Day IL (shoulder)
Marlins: Johnny Cueto: 60-Day IL (biceps), Jazz Chisholm: 10-Day IL (toe), A.J. Puk: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jesus Sanchez: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Avisail Garcia: 10-Day IL (back), Tommy Nance: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Trevor Rogers: 15-Day IL (forearm ), Nic Enright: 60-Day IL (illness), Max Meyer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Anthony Bender: 60-Day IL (elbow)
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.