Angels play the Twins in first of 3-game series

Minnesota Twins (24-20, first in the AL Central) vs. Los Angeles Angels (23-22, third in the AL West)

Anaheim, California; Friday, 9:38 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Joe Ryan (6-1, 2.16 ERA, .84 WHIP, 57 strikeouts); Angels: Reid Detmers (0-3, 4.89 ERA, 1.51 WHIP, 41 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Twins -130, Angels +110; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Angels host the Minnesota Twins on Friday to begin a three-game series.

Los Angeles has gone 10-9 at home and 23-22 overall. The Angels have the fifth-ranked team on-base percentage in the AL at .329.

Minnesota has a 24-20 record overall and a 10-12 record on the road. The Twins have hit 60 total home runs to rank seventh in the majors.

Friday’s game is the first meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shohei Ohtani has eight doubles, two triples and 10 home runs for the Angels. Anthony Rendon is 13-for-31 with a double and a home run over the past 10 games.

Byron Buxton has nine doubles, a triple and nine home runs for the Twins. Alex Kirilloff is 12-for-35 with two doubles, two home runs and three RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Angels: 4-6, .263 batting average, 4.92 ERA, outscored by four runs

Twins: 5-5, .251 batting average, 3.51 ERA, outscored opponents by 14 runs

INJURIES: Angels: Tucker Davidson: day-to-day (leg), Anthony Rendon: 10-Day IL (groin), Jose Quijada: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Suarez: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Aaron Loup: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Logan O’Hoppe: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Austin Warren: 15-Day IL (elbow), Chris Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jose Marte: 60-Day IL (elbow), Max Stassi: 10-Day IL (hip ), Jared Walsh: 10-Day IL (headaches), Davis Daniel: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Twins: Jorge Polanco: day-to-day (hamstring), Joey Gallo: day-to-day (leg), Nick Gordon: day-to-day (shin), Jorge Alcala: 15-Day IL (forearm), Max Kepler: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Tyler Mahle: 60-Day IL (arm), Caleb Thielbar: 15-Day IL (oblique strain), Kenta Maeda: 15-Day IL (tricep), Gilberto Celestino: 60-Day IL (thumb), Royce Lewis: 60-Day IL (knee), Chris Paddack: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .