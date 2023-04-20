Yankees square off against the Angels with series tied 1-1

Los Angeles Angels (9-9, second in the AL West) vs. New York Yankees (11-7, third in the AL East)

New York; Thursday, 4:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Patrick Sandoval (1-0, 1.23 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 10 strikeouts); Yankees: Nestor Cortes (2-0, 2.60 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, 15 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Yankees -163, Angels +140; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Yankees and Los Angeles Angels play on Thursday with the winner claiming the three-game series.

New York has a 7-5 record in home games and an 11-7 record overall. The Yankees have an 8-2 record in games when they did not allow a home run.

Los Angeles has a 6-6 record on the road and a 9-9 record overall. The Angels have gone 6-3 in games when they record eight or more hits.

Thursday’s game is the third time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aaron Judge has six home runs, 13 walks and 11 RBI while hitting .274 for the Yankees. Anthony Rizzo is 13-for-37 with two doubles, three home runs and five RBI over the last 10 games.

Hunter Renfroe has four home runs, 10 walks and 16 RBI while hitting .265 for the Angels. Gio Urshela is 12-for-40 with a double, a home run and seven RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Yankees: 6-4, .217 batting average, 3.20 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

Angels: 4-6, .241 batting average, 3.57 ERA, outscored by two runs

INJURIES: Yankees: Giancarlo Stanton: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Jonathan Loaisiga: 15-Day IL (elbow), Tommy Kahnle: 60-Day IL (biceps), Josh Donaldson: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Frankie Montas: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Lou Trivino: 15-Day IL (elbow), Harrison Bader: 10-Day IL (oblique), Carlos Rodon: 15-Day IL (forearm), Luis Severino: 15-Day IL (lat), Luis Gil: 60-Day IL (elbow), Scott Effross: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ben Rortvedt: 10-Day IL (shoulder)

Angels: Ryan Tepera: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Chris Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jose Marte: 60-Day IL (elbow), Max Stassi: 10-Day IL (hip ), Jared Walsh: 10-Day IL (headaches), Davis Daniel: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .