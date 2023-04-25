Athletics bring 1-0 series advantage over Angels into game 2

Oakland Athletics (4-18, fifth in the AL West) vs. Los Angeles Angels (11-11, third in the AL West)

Anaheim, California; Tuesday, 9:38 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: Mason Miller (0-0, 4.15 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, five strikeouts); Angels: Griffin Canning (0-0, 3.48 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, eight strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Angels -181, Athletics +154; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Oakland Athletics meet the Los Angeles Angels with a 1-0 series lead.

Los Angeles has a 5-5 record in home games and an 11-11 record overall. The Angels rank ninth in the majors with 28 total home runs, averaging 1.3 per game.

Oakland is 4-18 overall and 3-8 on the road. The Athletics are 3-5 in games when they scored five or more runs.

The matchup Tuesday is the fifth meeting between these teams this season. The season series is tied 2-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hunter Renfroe has seven doubles, six home runs and 18 RBI for the Angels. Mike Trout is 14-for-37 with six doubles, two home runs and four RBI over the past 10 games.

Brent Rooker leads the Athletics with seven extra base hits (a double and six home runs). Shea Langeliers is 7-for-28 with two doubles, two home runs and six RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Angels: 4-6, .241 batting average, 4.18 ERA, outscored by eight runs

Athletics: 1-9, .213 batting average, 8.49 ERA, outscored by 54 runs

INJURIES: Angels: Logan O’Hoppe: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Ryan Tepera: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Chris Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jose Marte: 60-Day IL (elbow), Max Stassi: 10-Day IL (hip ), Jared Walsh: 10-Day IL (headaches), Davis Daniel: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Athletics: Adrian Martinez: 15-Day IL (elbow), Dany Jimenez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Trevor May: 15-Day IL (personal), Ramon Laureano: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Freddy Tarnok: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Domingo Acevedo: 15-Day IL (back), Seth Brown: 10-Day IL (oblique), Paul Blackburn: 15-Day IL (finger), Manny Pina: 10-Day IL (wrist), Drew Rucinski: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Kirby Snead: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .