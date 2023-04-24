Athletics visit the Angels to open 4-game series

Oakland Athletics (4-18, fifth in the AL West) vs. Los Angeles Angels (11-11, third in the AL West)

Anaheim, California; Monday, 9:38 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: Ken Waldichuk (0-2, 7.65 ERA, 1.85 WHIP, 16 strikeouts); Angels: Jose Suarez (0-1, 9.26 ERA, 2.40 WHIP, seven strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Angels -206, Athletics +172; over/under is 10 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Angels host the Oakland Athletics to begin a four-game series.

Los Angeles has a 5-4 record at home and an 11-11 record overall. The Angels rank seventh in the majors with 28 total home runs, averaging 1.3 per game.

Oakland is 2-8 on the road and 4-18 overall. The Athletics have a 2-5 record in games when they scored at least five runs.

The matchup Monday is the fourth time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hunter Renfroe has six home runs, 10 walks and 18 RBI while hitting .274 for the Angels. Mike Trout is 14-for-40 with six doubles, two home runs and four RBI over the last 10 games.

Brent Rooker ranks third on the Athletics with five extra base hits (a double and four home runs). Shea Langeliers is 8-for-32 with two doubles, three home runs and nine RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Angels: 4-6, .241 batting average, 4.18 ERA, outscored by eight runs

Athletics: 1-9, .213 batting average, 8.49 ERA, outscored by 54 runs

INJURIES: Angels: Logan O’Hoppe: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Ryan Tepera: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Chris Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jose Marte: 60-Day IL (elbow), Max Stassi: 10-Day IL (hip ), Jared Walsh: 10-Day IL (headaches), Davis Daniel: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Athletics: Dany Jimenez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Trevor May: 15-Day IL (personal), Ramon Laureano: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Freddy Tarnok: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Domingo Acevedo: 15-Day IL (back), Seth Brown: 10-Day IL (oblique), Paul Blackburn: 15-Day IL (finger), Manny Pina: 10-Day IL (wrist), Drew Rucinski: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Kirby Snead: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .