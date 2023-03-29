AP NEWS
    Athletics host the Angels in the season opener

    By The Associated PressMarch 29, 2023 GMT

    Los Angeles Angels vs. Oakland Athletics

    Oakland, California; Thursday, 10:07 p.m. EDT

    PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Shohei Ohtani (0-0); Athletics: Kyle Muller (0-0)

    FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Angels -228, Athletics +188; over/under is 7 runs

    BOTTOM LINE: The Oakland Athletics host the Los Angeles Angels in the season opener.

    Oakland had a 60-102 record overall and a 29-52 record in home games last season. The Athletics slugged .346 as a team in the 2022 season while hitting 0.8 home runs per game.

    Los Angeles went 73-89 overall and 33-48 on the road a season ago. The Angels batted .233 as a team in the 2022 season with a .687 OPS.

    INJURIES: Athletics: Kirby Snead: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

    Angels: Davis Daniel: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

    ___

    The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

