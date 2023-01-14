A’s finalize $3.25M deal with Japanese pitcher Fujinami

FILE - Japan pitcher Shintaro Fujinami pitches against the Netherlands in the sixth inning of an international exhibition series baseball game at Tokyo Dome in Tokyo, Nov. 12, 2016. Right-hander Fujinami has reached agreement on a $3.25 million, one-year contract with the Oakland Athletics, according to a person with direct knowledge of the deal. The person spoke on condition of anonymity Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023, because Fujinami’s contract is pending a physical to be finalized. (AP Photo/Toru Takahashi, File)

FILE - Japan pitcher Shintaro Fujinami pitches against the Netherlands in the sixth inning of an international exhibition series baseball game at Tokyo Dome in Tokyo, Nov. 12, 2016. Right-hander Fujinami has reached agreement on a $3.25 million, one-year contract with the Oakland Athletics, according to a person with direct knowledge of the deal. The person spoke on condition of anonymity Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023, because Fujinami’s contract is pending a physical to be finalized. (AP Photo/Toru Takahashi, File)

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Japanese right-hander Shintaro Fujinami and the Oakland Athletics finalized a $3.25 million, one-year contract Friday, a deal that allows him to earn an additional $1 million in performance bonuses for starts.

Fujinami would get $100,000 each for five, eight and 10 starts, $150,000 apiece for 13 and 18, and $200,000 each for 22 and 25.

The hard-throwing Fujinami, 28, could fill a void in Oakland’s rotation or pitch out of the bullpen. He spent the past 10 seasons with the Central League’s Hanshin Tigers.

The 6-foot-6 Fujinami was 3-5 with a 3.38 ERA and .240 opponents’ batting average in 10 starts and six relief appearances last year. He walked 21 batters and struck out 65 in 66 2/3 innings.

Much like Los Angeles Angels two-way superstar Shohei Ohtani, Fujinami can hit — although he had only 22 plate appearances last season. They are from the same 2012 draft class, with Fujinami just less than three months older than Ohtani.

ADVERTISEMENT

Fujinami would earn $100,000 for MVP, $75,000 for finishing second in the voting and $50,000 for third, and he can earn similar bonuses for Cy Young Award balloting. He would get $50,000 for making the All-Star Game, $100,000 for World Series MVP or Silver Slugger, and $50,000 for Gold Glove or League Championship Series MVP.

He will be a free agent at the end of the contract.

To open a spot on the 40-man roster, the A’s designated right-handed pitcher Tyler Cyr for assignment.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports