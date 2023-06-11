Crawford leads Mariners against the Angels after 4-hit outing

Seattle Mariners (31-32, fourth in the AL West) vs. Los Angeles Angels (35-31, third in the AL West)

Anaheim, California; Sunday, 4:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: Logan Gilbert (4-3, 3.80 ERA, .96 WHIP, 79 strikeouts); Angels: Griffin Canning (4-2, 4.47 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 43 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Angels -116, Mariners -104; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Mariners take on the Los Angeles Angels after J.P. Crawford’s four-hit game on Saturday.

Los Angeles has a 19-14 record in home games and a 35-31 record overall. The Angels have the sixth-best team slugging percentage in the majors at .427.

Seattle is 31-32 overall and 14-17 in road games. The Mariners have a 7-11 record in games decided by one run.

Sunday’s game is the sixth meeting between these teams this season. The Angels hold a 3-2 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shohei Ohtani leads the Angels with 33 extra base hits (12 doubles, three triples and 18 home runs). Taylor Ward is 12-for-40 with two doubles, three home runs and seven RBI over the last 10 games.

Julio Rodriguez leads the Mariners with 12 home runs while slugging .448. Ty France is 15-for-44 with five doubles and four RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Angels: 6-4, .252 batting average, 4.45 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

Mariners: 3-7, .222 batting average, 6.59 ERA, outscored by 35 runs

INJURIES: Angels: Ben Joyce: 15-Day IL (arm), Max Stassi: 60-Day IL (hip ), Austin Warren: 60-Day IL (elbow), Matt Moore: 15-Day IL (oblique), Jose Quijada: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Suarez: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Logan O’Hoppe: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Chris Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jose Marte: 60-Day IL (elbow), Davis Daniel: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Mariners: Trevor Gott: 15-Day IL (back), Marco Gonzales: 15-Day IL (forearm), Easton McGee: 60-Day IL (forearm), Evan White: 60-Day IL (adductor), Robbie Ray: 15-Day IL (flexor)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .