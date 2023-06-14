AP NEWS
Angels take 3-game win streak into matchup with the Rangers

By The Associated PressJune 14, 2023 GMT

Los Angeles Angels (38-31, third in the AL West) vs. Texas Rangers (41-25, first in the AL West)

Arlington, Texas; Wednesday, 8:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Reid Detmers (1-5, 4.79 ERA, 1.51 WHIP, 68 strikeouts); Rangers: Andrew Heaney (4-4, 4.14 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 65 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Rangers -144, Angels +123; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Angels will attempt to prolong a three-game win streak with a victory over the Texas Rangers.

Texas has a 21-11 record at home and a 41-25 record overall. The Rangers have the eighth-best team ERA in the majors at 3.81.

Los Angeles is 38-31 overall and 18-17 on the road. Angels hitters have a collective .433 slugging percentage to rank third in the AL.

Wednesday’s game is the sixth time these teams meet this season. The Angels are ahead 3-2 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marcus Semien has nine home runs, 29 walks and 51 RBI while hitting .284 for the Rangers. Corey Seager is 18-for-42 with five doubles, three home runs and 11 RBI over the last 10 games.

    • Shohei Ohtani has 20 home runs, 32 walks and 50 RBI while hitting .296 for the Angels. Brandon Drury is 12-for-42 with two doubles and three RBI over the past 10 games.

    LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 5-5, .276 batting average, 4.85 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

    Angels: 8-2, .243 batting average, 3.72 ERA, outscored opponents by 16 runs

    INJURIES: Rangers: Jon Gray: day-to-day (blister), Jacob deGrom: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brad Miller: 10-Day IL (oblique), Joe Barlow: 15-Day IL (illness), Jake Odorizzi: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Glenn Otto: 60-Day IL (lat), Brett Martin: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

    Angels: Gio Urshela: day-to-day (back), Ben Joyce: 15-Day IL (arm), Max Stassi: 60-Day IL (hip ), Austin Warren: 60-Day IL (elbow), Matt Moore: 15-Day IL (oblique), Jose Quijada: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Suarez: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Logan O’Hoppe: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Chris Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jose Marte: 60-Day IL (elbow), Davis Daniel: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

    The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

