Angels play the Rangers with 1-0 series lead

Los Angeles Angels (37-31, third in the AL West) vs. Texas Rangers (41-24, first in the AL West)

Arlington, Texas; Tuesday, 8:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Jaime Barria (0-0); Rangers: TBD

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Rangers -139, Angels +118; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Angels play the Texas Rangers with a 1-0 series lead.

Texas has a 41-24 record overall and a 21-10 record at home. Rangers hitters have a collective .454 slugging percentage to rank second in the AL.

Los Angeles has a 17-17 record in road games and a 37-31 record overall. The Angels have the ninth-best team on-base percentage in MLB play at .329.

The matchup Tuesday is the fifth time these teams meet this season. The season series is tied 2-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marcus Semien has nine home runs, 28 walks and 51 RBI while hitting .288 for the Rangers. Corey Seager is 17-for-41 with five doubles, two home runs and 11 RBI over the last 10 games.

Hunter Renfroe has 13 doubles and 11 home runs for the Angels. Shohei Ohtani is 17-for-41 with four doubles, a triple and five home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 6-4, .276 batting average, 4.15 ERA, outscored opponents by 15 runs

Angels: 7-3, .246 batting average, 4.05 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

INJURIES: Rangers: Jon Gray: day-to-day (blister), Jacob deGrom: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brad Miller: 10-Day IL (oblique), Joe Barlow: 15-Day IL (illness), Jake Odorizzi: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Glenn Otto: 60-Day IL (lat), Brett Martin: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Angels: Gio Urshela: day-to-day (back), Ben Joyce: 15-Day IL (arm), Max Stassi: 60-Day IL (hip ), Austin Warren: 60-Day IL (elbow), Matt Moore: 15-Day IL (oblique), Jose Quijada: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Suarez: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Logan O’Hoppe: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Chris Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jose Marte: 60-Day IL (elbow), Davis Daniel: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .