Blue Jays bring win streak into game against the Angels

Toronto Blue Jays (4-3) vs. Los Angeles Angels (4-2)

Anaheim, California; Saturday, 9:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Blue Jays: Jose Berrios (0-0); Angels: Tyler Anderson (0-0)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Angels -116, Blue Jays -103; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Blue Jays will attempt to keep their four-game win streak going when they visit the Los Angeles Angels.

Los Angeles had a 73-89 record overall and a 40-41 record at home last season. The Angels pitching staff had a collective 3.79 ERA while averaging 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings in the 2022 season.

Toronto had a 92-70 record overall and a 45-36 record in road games last season. The Blue Jays slugged .431 with a .759 OPS as a team in the 2022 season.

INJURIES: Angels: Chris Rodriguez: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Jose Marte: 60-Day IL (elbow), Griffin Canning: 15-Day IL (groin), Max Stassi: 10-Day IL (hip ), Jared Walsh: 10-Day IL (headaches), Davis Daniel: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

ADVERTISEMENT

Blue Jays: Hyun-Jin Ryu: 60-Day IL (elbow), Mitchell White: 15-Day IL (elbow), Chad Green: 60-Day IL (undisclosed)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .