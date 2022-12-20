Clippers host the Hornets in non-conference play

Charlotte Hornets (8-23, 14th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Los Angeles Clippers (18-14, fifth in the Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Wednesday, 10:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles and Charlotte play in non-conference action.

The Clippers are 10-7 on their home court. Los Angeles ranks sixth in the Western Conference in rebounding averaging 44.5 rebounds. Ivica Zubac leads the Clippers with 10.8 boards.

The Hornets are 4-12 on the road. Charlotte allows 117.5 points to opponents while being outscored by 6.7 points per game.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Clippers won 119-117 in the last matchup on Dec. 6.

TOP PERFORMERS: Zubac is averaging 10.1 points, 10.8 rebounds and 1.6 blocks for the Clippers. Marcus Morris is averaging 12.2 points over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

Terry Rozier is scoring 20.9 points per game with 4.5 rebounds and 5.5 assists for the Hornets. Kelly Oubre Jr. is averaging 23 points, 6.1 rebounds and 1.9 steals over the last 10 games for Charlotte.

LAST 10 GAMES: Clippers: 5-5, averaging 107.1 points, 47.3 rebounds, 21.2 assists, 6.0 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.8 points per game.

Hornets: 2-8, averaging 114.1 points, 46.7 rebounds, 23.0 assists, 7.3 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 121.8 points.

INJURIES:

Hornets: Mark Williams: out (ankle), Terry Rozier: out (hip), Cody Martin: out (quad), Dennis Smith Jr.: out (ankle).

