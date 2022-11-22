AP NEWS
Golden State takes home win streak into matchup with Los Angeles

By The Associated PressNovember 22, 2022 GMT

Los Angeles Clippers (10-7, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. Golden State Warriors (8-10, 11th in the Western Conference)

San Francisco; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Golden State will try to keep its six-game home win streak intact when the Warriors take on Los Angeles.

The Warriors are 3-3 in division matchups. Golden State leads the Western Conference with 29.0 assists per game led by Stephen Curry averaging 7.1.

The Clippers are 3-1 against Pacific Division opponents. Los Angeles has a 3-4 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Curry is scoring 32.3 points per game with 6.7 rebounds and 7.1 assists for the Warriors. Andrew Wiggins is averaging 16.3 points over the past 10 games for Golden State.

Paul George is shooting 45.8% and averaging 23.6 points for the Clippers. Marcus Morris is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Warriors: 5-5, averaging 114.3 points, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks per game while shooting % from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.4 points per game.

Clippers: 7-3, averaging 109.0 points, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks per game while shooting % from the field. Their opponents have averaged 104.2 points.

    • INJURIES: Warriors: Klay Thompson: out (rest), Draymond Green: out (rest), Andrew Wiggins: day to day (foot), Andre Iguodala: out (hip), Stephen Curry: out (elbow).

    Clippers: Paul George: out (knee), Luke Kennard: out (calf).

    ___

    The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

