Rockets, Kings players fined, suspended for altercation

Houston Rockets guard Garrison Mathews (25) runs into Sacramento Kings guard Malik Monk (0) as they chased the ball during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Sacramento, Calif., Friday, Jan. 13, 2023. The Kings won 139-114. (AP Photo/José Luis Villegas)

NEW YORK (AP) — Houston’s Garrison Mathews and Tari Eason and Sacramento’s Malik Monk have been fined for an on-court altercation during Friday’s game, and Jalen Green and Jae’Sean Tate with the Rockets were suspended one game without pay for leaving the bench area.

The NBA announced the discipline on Sunday.

Mathews was fined $35,000 for initiating the altercation after pursuing a loose ball and taunting Monk. Monk was fined $25,000 for continuing the altercation and taunting Mathews.

Eason’s $30,000 fine involved escalating the situation and making inadvertent contact with a referee during the fourth quarter of the Kings’ 139-114 win over the Rockets.

Mathews, Monk and Eason were given technical fouls and ejected.

Green and Tate will serve their suspensions Sunday when the Rockets visit the Los Angeles Clippers.

