Adebayo, Heat to host Powell and the Clippers

Los Angeles Clippers (14-12, ninth in the Western Conference) vs. Miami Heat (11-14, 10th in the Eastern Conference)

Miami; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE : Heat -4.5; over/under is 215.5

BOTTOM LINE: Norman Powell and the Los Angeles Clippers visit Bam Adebayo and the Miami Heat in non-conference action.

The Heat have gone 8-5 at home. Miami is 2-4 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Clippers are 7-6 on the road. Los Angeles is 4-2 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 15.1 turnovers per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyle Lowry is averaging 14.4 points and six assists for the Heat. Adebayo is averaging 20.2 points over the last 10 games for Miami.

John Wall is averaging 12.8 points and 5.7 assists for the Clippers. Paul George is averaging 15.7 points over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Heat: 4-6, averaging 105.3 points, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks per game while shooting % from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.2 points per game.

Clippers: 5-5, averaging 112.1 points, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks per game while shooting % from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.2 points.

INJURIES: Heat: Haywood Highsmith: day to day (ankle), Victor Oladipo: day to day (knee), Gabe Vincent: out (knee), Jimmy Butler: day to day (reconditioning), Duncan Robinson: day to day (ankle), Nikola Jovic: day to day (foot), Omer Yurtseven: out (ankle), Max Strus: day to day (shoulder), Dewayne Dedmon: day to day (foot), Tyler Herro: day to day (ankle).

Clippers: John Wall: out (rest), Marcus Morris Sr.: out (illness), Luke Kennard: out (rest), Norman Powell: out (groin).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .