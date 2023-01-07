Paul George, Kawhi Leonard sit out for Clippers in Minnesota

Los Angeles Clippers guard John Wall, and forwards Kawhi Leonard and Nicolas Batum, from left, watch from the bench during the second half of the team's NBA basketball game against the Denver Nuggets on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Paul George and Kawhi Leonard sat out the Los Angeles Clippers’ game Friday night in Minnesota to manage their health following a loss Thursday in Denver.

The two were declared out before the game with the Timberwolves after playing in the 122-91 loss to the Nuggets, Los Angeles’ fourth setback in a row.

Nicolas Batum also sat out because of a sprained left ankle.

