    Los Angeles and Oklahoma City square off in conference matchup

    By The Associated PressMarch 22, 2023 GMT

    Oklahoma City Thunder (36-36, seventh in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Clippers (38-35, fifth in the Western Conference)

    Los Angeles; Thursday, 10:30 p.m. EDT

    BOTTOM LINE: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Oklahoma City Thunder visit Paul George and the Los Angeles Clippers on Thursday.

    The Clippers are 22-22 in Western Conference games. Los Angeles has a 16-23 record against opponents over .500.

    The Thunder are 22-23 in conference games. Oklahoma City is third in the Western Conference scoring 117.6 points per game and is shooting 46.7%.

    The teams play for the fourth time this season. In the last meeting on March 22 the Thunder won 101-100 led by 31 points from Gilgeous-Alexander, while Kawhi Leonard scored 21 points for the Clippers.

    TOP PERFORMERS: George is shooting 45.7% and averaging 23.8 points for the Clippers. Eric Gordon is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

    Jalen Williams is shooting 51.8% and averaging 13.6 points for the Thunder. Isaiah Joe is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Oklahoma City.

    LAST 10 GAMES: Clippers: 5-5, averaging 112.7 points, 44.1 rebounds, 24.4 assists, 8.1 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.7 points per game.

    • Thunder: 8-2, averaging 116.6 points, 43.7 rebounds, 22.8 assists, 8.3 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.3 points.

    INJURIES: Clippers: Brandon Boston Jr.: out (tailbone), Norman Powell: out (shoulder).

    Thunder: Chet Holmgren: out for season (foot), Kenrich Williams: out for season (wrist).

    The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

